The Sterlington Town Council took steps this week to stanch the bleeding of thousands of dollars in water the town has been providing to several homes in the Egret Landing subdivision at no charge.
About 10 homes in phases two, three and four of the Egret Landing subdivision development in northeastern Ouachita Parish have received water services for about three years, according to town officials.
“There were never any rates put in place so no customers are being billed, and we now have this issue,” said Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez.
Sterlington currently owes some $14,000 to the city of Monroe, which sells water to Sterlington to provide to its customers in Egret Landing. Part of Egret Landing (phase one) is in Monroe while phases two, three and four of the development are located within Sterlington’s corporate limits.
Monroe attorney Devin Jones, who serves as Sterlington’s legal counsel, said the previous administration—referring to former Mayor Vern Breland—established water services there without installing meters or setting water rates.
Breland left office in 2018. The Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s office later charged him with malfeasance in office. The case is ongoing.
During his tenure as mayor, Breland and the Town Council planned to build a municipally-owned and -operated water system. Sterlington abandoned its plans for a water system after mounting some $20 million in debt under Breland and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on legal fees for litigation against a local water company.
Sterlington recently clawed its way back to solvency, but officials say a municipal water system is still off the table.
“We are not in the water business so we know we have to get rid of this infrastructure,” said Town Council member Matt Talbert. “As soon as the council became aware that these people were getting free water, I asked that the item be added to the agenda. It has to be corrected. It’s not fair to our citizens and it’s not the right thing to do.”
“We have no revenue to show for it,” added Town Council member Brian McCarthy.
When asked whether the homeowners in Egret Landing would have to pay their water bills, Jones pointed out water rates were never set.
“They got it (free) for a couple of years,” Velasquez said.
Under the state Constitution, it is unlawful to donate public funds, property or things of value.
According to town officials, Monroe had expressed interest in taking ownership of Sterlington’s water infrastructure in Egret Landing.
“We’re hoping to work out a deal where the city of Monroe would absorb the cost in exchange for taking on the infrastructure,” Velasquez said. “It did cost us some money to put in the infrastructure.”
During the Town Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Jones notified council members he would send Monroe a letter of first right of refusal. If Monroe was not interested, it was possible Greater Ouachita Water Co. might be interested in assuming ownership of the water lines, Sterlington officials said.
Referring to an assortment of irregularities Sterlington officials inherited after former Breland’s departure from office, Jones said, “Fist bumps and motorcycles, you know.”
