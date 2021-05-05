North 18th Street, from Washington Street to Louisville Avenue, in Monroe will remain closed until Monday, May 10 as an area contractor completes road repairs on that portion of the roadway.
The city contracted CW&W Construction to mill, patch and overlay North 18th Street.
Businesses in the area were advised of the closure before it began last week.
“We understand that this may create a short-term inconvenience but is necessary for the safety of the workers and the driving public during this phase of the project,” said Arthur Holland, the city’s project manager. “The city of Monroe appreciates your patience during this time. Please be on the lookout for work crews and equipment in the construction zone, and please be mindful of all construction signage in the area.
Residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near a construction zone.”
