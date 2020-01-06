The LSU AgCenter will host a forestry forum Jan. 17 at the West Monroe Convention Center during the North Louisiana Agri-Business Council Ag Expo.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the program will run from 8:30 until noon. The West Monroe Convention Center is located at 901 Ridge Ave.
Program topics will cover a wide range of interests for timberland owners, forestry consultants and industry partners. Presentations will feature new research on Eastern Baccharis control in young bottomland hardwoods and management methods for mixed pine hardwood forests.
The agenda will also include estate planning for forestry landowners, habitat improvements in hardwood plantations, and forestry and wildlife cost-share programs available through the U.S.D.A. Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Additional information will include state legislative issues important to the forestry industry as well as resources available for Louisiana landowners.
The registration fee of $15 by Jan. 10 or $20 after includes one admission ticket to Ag Expo, held Jan. 17 to 18 at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe.
Checks should be made payable to Catahoula ANR and mailed to the LSU AgCenter, P.O. Box 160, Harrisonburg, LA 71340. Include “Forestry Forum” on the memo line.
