Monroe officials plan to ask several homeowners in northern Monroe to assist them with repairing areas on their private property that have led to overflowing the city’s sewer lines.
Mayor Jamie Mayo and his city officials outlined their request during a news conference earlier this week after identifying sewer problems in northern Monroe.
“We do have some sewer issues, some backups,” Mayo said. “That’s unfortunate for our residents. It’s commonly known that, wherever you are, you will have those issues with extensive rain.”
One sewer rehabilitation project occurred in northern Monroe and cost some $3 million for rehabilitation work and pipe bursting, according to city engineer Kim Golden.
“But we were still having the same issues with the station being overwhelmed during periods of high intensity rain and some of the manholes overflowing and things like that,” Golden said.
The city conducted smoke testing to determine where and how the sewer lift station was becoming overwhelmed. There were 56 points or sources of water entering the system, whether through inflow or infiltration, according to Golden.
“The system is supposed to be closed, water shouldn’t get in it when it rains,” she said.
Twenty-one of the 56 were on public right-of-way, allowing the city to repair them through the emergency ordinance before the Monroe City Council earlier this week. The repairs cost some $25,000.
Golden said public works would inform each property owner on whose private property the remaining 35 points or sources of water lay.
Tom Janway, the city’s public works director, said the city had already sent out 13-15 letters to homeowners and planned to send letters to the remaining homeowners soon.
“We request that all the homeowners comply and make those repairs as soon as possible,” Janway said.
On another front, the City Council also considered two ordinances to make repairs to the sewer stations at Pine Street and Texas Street.
An electric motor went out at the Pine Street Pump Station, according to Janway.
“The pump station remains at 100-percent operation,” Janway said. “The emergency is to repair one of the pumps so we will have a backup when needed.”
A rake and screen was in need of repair at the Texas Street Pump Station.
“Texas Street is one of three major, high-service pump stations,” Janway said. “The rake has failed. It will take two stages to repair it. The emergency repairs include building a temporary screen to allow maximum flow through the station.”
At this time, it is unknown how much the repairs to the sewer stations at Pine Street and Texas Street might cost.
