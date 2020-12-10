Sewage in the city of Monroe's sewer system servicing parts of northern Monroe could overflow through clean-outs and manholes, according to the city.
The city notified the public that on Thursday the Texas Street Sewer Lift Station experienced a mechanical failure "during a scheduled upgrade."
The Texas Station services a large area, covering from Interstate 20 to the North Levee System. Its service boundaries include everything from Riverside Drive to Lamy Lane; River Oaks is covered by a different station.
The city's sewer department is working to address the issue as quickly as possible.
The work is expected to take between two and three days. During the time it takes to address the issue, there is a likelihood of sewage backing up into all of the sewer lines within the Texas station’s coverage area. Overflows from clean-outs and manholes are also possible.
The city says its sewer department is "doing everything possible" to prevent overflows from occurring.
