Monroe residents under the North Monroe Water System (NMWS) will receive water from a different source possibly beginning Aug. 1.
Greater Ouachita Water Co. (GOWC), which oversees 12 different water systems including NMWS, has decided to change the method of water treatment as well as the source of the water provided to its customers.
Over the past year, GOWC has been drilling groundwater wells which will allow them to switch from Monroe surface water to groundwater, according to a notice that was recently sent to all NMWS customers.
The disinfectant used in the distribution system is planned to change from chloramines to chlorine. Chloramines and chlorine are both disinfectants that kill bacteria in drinking water.
While the type of disinfectant will change, the amount of disinfectant will stay the same, according to the notice. According to the notice, it is common for water systems to temporarily switch from chloramines to chlorine to clean water pipes and get rid of disinfectant residual, and chlorine is proven to be more effective in killing organisms in water distribution pipes.
According to GOWC President Philip McQueen, it is not yet known when the source water switch will happen in August or will be pushed into the future.
“There’s a possibility this could be pushed out into the fall, or even further, because of things like pump motors and electronic components that are necessary to effectuate the changeover,” McQueen said.
This change is also expected to lower customers’ water bills because NMWC customers will no longer pay a City of Monroe surcharge, according to McQueen. The amount of cost decrease customers will see on their bills will vary based on meter size and consumption.
McQueen said the average customer has a three-quarter inch meter and uses 5,000 gallons of water per month. For those customers, their water bills will reduce by $10.80. Based on meter size and consumption, some customers will see a different cost decrease on their bills.
