To Whom It May Concern:
To avoid the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) through the agency's clinics and offices, Northeast Delta Human Services Authority is implementing several new universal health and safety measures agency-wide.
"Our top priority is the health and safety of our clients and staff," said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, executive director of Northeast Delta. "Extensive discussion has occurred around this emerging situation, and several preventative measures have been implemented in regards to protecting the vulnerable populations that our agency serves. We recognize the importance of implementing appropriate precautions and that such precautions will save countless lives."
Northeast Delta HSA serves as the foremost safety net provider of intellectual and physical disability supports, prevention and wellness programs, and behavioral and primary healthcare services. For this reason, effective immediately, all Northeast Delta clinics and facilities will primarily operate based on appointments only.
