North Louisiana ranks in the top three for the largest ACT Work Ready Communities (WRC) coordinated initiative in the nation.
Twelve North Louisiana parishes launched their ACT WRC certification campaigns and branded this combined effort North Louisiana Ready2Work.
Two of the 12 parishes, DeSoto and Ouachita have already completed their certification requirements and have been designated an ACT Work Ready Community.
The other 10 parishes still working toward achieving their certification include Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln, Morehouse, Richland, Union and Webster Parishes.
North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP), an Accredited Economic Development Organization, has been facilitating individual parish efforts with financial support, guidance and the coordination of a June 2019 ACT WRC Bootcamp in Ruston for five of the parishes.
“We congratulate the North Louisiana Economic Partnership region for becoming one of the largest coordinated ACT Work Ready Community regions in the nation,” said Cheri Tune, Regional Manager, ACT Work Ready Communities.
“This validates that North Louisiana is successfully developing a workforce pipeline to help individuals meet their educational and career goals, as well as demonstrating they are developing an awareness in the business community of the benefits to hiring an individual armed with an ACT WorkKeys NCRC.
“While the ACT Work Ready Community certification provides irrefutable proof as to the quality of the workforce, it’s local efforts like these that reveal what can be accomplished when they collaborate and leverage the data to make a difference.
“We truly value our partnership with the North Louisiana Economic Partnership and the local Parish teams who are working hard to make this a success. We look forward to more huge accomplishments in the future.”
ACT WRC certification is part of a larger workforce development system, designed to assist a community, region or state in developing its workforce pipeline to provide skilled workers for employers.
The workforce system allows communities to quantify and improve the skill levels of its workforce through a standardized three-part exam called ACT WorkKeys.
Students and workers passing the WorkKeys exam receive a workforce credential — the ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate(NCRC).
Currently, there are 16,942 students and workers who have earned an ACT WorkKeys NCRC in the 12 participating parishes in the North Louisiana region, and 142,740 throughout the state of Louisiana as a whole.
