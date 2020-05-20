More than 40 percent of the people who have died from complications related to COVID-19 were residents of nursing homes across the state, the Louisiana Department of Health revealed this week.
For the first time since the COVID-19 crisis began, LDH released a report on Monday detailing the number of Coronavirus cases among residents and staff at nursing homes.
The report released by LDH showed 987 deaths among residents at nursing homes, or more than 40 percent of the state’s death toll resulting from COVID-19.
In a news conference later that day, Gov. John Bel Edwards noted Louisiana was one of the first states to forbid visitation at nursing homes, hospitals and prisons.
“Those settings are more conducive to the spread,” Edwards said. “You have individuals, especially in nursing homes, who are more vulnerable to it.”
Meanwhile, the number of new deaths resulting from COVID-19 have slowed markedly. Louisiana is currently in Phase One of President Trump’s Opening Up America Again plan, relaxing many of the social distancing restrictions put in place by Edwards in March.
“We haven’t reported new death totals this low since the end of March,” Edwards said.
As of Monday, LDH’s Coronavirus tracker reported 34,709 cases and 2,440 deaths in Louisiana.
LDH’s report on 278 nursing homes revealed a total of 5,823 cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff, or nearly 17 percent of the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases.
LDH’s report did not disclose whether any staff at the nursing homes had died as a result of COVID-19.
In Ouachita Parish, there were 956 cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths as of Monday, LDH said. Residents and staff at nursing homes in Ouachita Parish accounted for about 10 percent of the parish’s total COVID-19 case count.
LDH’s report on nursing homes is available online at www.ouachitacitizen.com
According to Edwards, many nursing homes are implementing enhanced testing and will report those numbers in coming weeks to LDH.
According to LDH, a nursing home with residents who have tested positive for the illness was not a threat to the general public.
A list of the nursing homes reporting COVID-19 cases and deaths in Ouachita Parish is provided below:
- Avalon Place Nursing Home reported one case of COVID-19 among staff.
- Christus St. Joseph Home reported 28 cases of COVID-19 among its 77 residents, two residents’ deaths, and 14 cases among staff.
- Guest House Nursing and Rehabilitation reported two cases of COVID-19 among staff.
- Landmark Nursing and Rehab Center of West Monroe reported one case of COVID-19 among staff.
- Mary Goss Nursing Home reported two cases of COVID-19 among staff.
- Northeast Louisiana War Veterans Home reported 11 cases of COVID-19 among residents, one resident’s death and five cases among staff.
- The Oaks reported 24 cases of COVID-19 among residents, six residents’ deaths and 10 cases among staff.
There were no cases of COVID-19 reported at Delta Grande Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Ouachita Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center or Ridgecrest Community Care Center.
