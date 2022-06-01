Daniel Trever Adcock
Funeral services for Daniel Trever Adcock, 24, of Monroe were at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Bro. David Sistrunk and Bro. Harold Clark officiating.
Interment was at Forest Corner Church of God Cemetery near Oak Grove.
Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Linda Faye Farnell
Graveside services for Linda Faye Farnell, 75, of Downsville, were at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Mt. Rose Cemetery in Grayson under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Robert S. Green
Memorial services for Mr. Robert S. Green, 89, of Monroe, were at noon Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Monroe, with Rev. R.B. Moore officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Robert S. Green, 89, was born in Crossett, Ark., on Sept. 19, 1932. He grew up in Crossett and graduated from The University of Arkansas with a degree in mechanical engineering. Bobby served in the Army from 1956-1959, then returned to Crossett where he worked for Olin Kraft in Monroe. He met and married Jean Toler, and they moved to Monroe and had two daughters, Shannon and Sarah. Bob worked as an engineer for several companies, including Olin Kraft, Enesco in El Dorado, Ark., and Potlatch Corp in McGehee, Ark. (through Johnson Engineering). Bob was licensed to practice engineering in six states.
Bob was a longtime member of St Paul's United Methodist Church in Monroe. He lived a quiet life and was always ready to help his friends, neighbors, or strangers with any project or repair job. He never passed a broken-down car on the side of the road without stopping to help.
Bob had a large family and enjoyed history of Arkansas and his own family history very much, completing a family history set of stories last year. He was known to be a man of integrity and kindness. He considered all men equal and respected hard work and creativity. Bob was a lifelong learner, enjoying math and always pursuing knowledge to better understand how things worked around him.
One of Bob's dominant life philosophies was “don't panic.” He reminded us to “be patient” and “take the time you need to complete the job well.” Bob was also known for his colorful "south Arkansas" descriptors of behavior, such as "mogating", "mullygrubbing", "drag-assing", and "ashtray-throwing mad.”
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Toler Green, and daughter, Shannon Green Scharf. Bob is survived by his daughter, Sarah (Tracy); grandchildren, Nicholas Scharf, Cabe Kelly Wyatt, Ellie Kate Wyatt, Toler Wyatt; his dear friend and neighbor, Lula Tolar; and nephew, Keith Fleming and his wife, Cindy, of San Antonio, Texas.
Special thanks to Bob’s longtime physician, Dean Stockstill, and all the doctors and nurses who cared for him through these past years.
Memorials can be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Duke Johnston
Graveside services for Mr. Duke Johnston, 61, of Monroe, were held Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, with Bro. Rick McAdams officiating.
Visitation was before the service at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Molly ‘Jink’ Johnston
Funeral services for Molly “Jink” Johnston, 92, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Pleasant Hill Congregation Church on Hwy. 34 in West Monroe. A visitation for friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Interment was in Pleasant Hill Congregational Cemetery in West Monroe.
Margo Charlotte Lee
Funeral mass for Margo Charlotte Lee, 88, of Swartz, was at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Swartz, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. She passed away Monday, May 30, 2022.
James Edward McLemore
Funeral services celebrating the life of James Edward McLemore, 77, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Bayou Baptist Church in Monroe, with pastors Jeremiah Andrews and Norman Bryant officiating.
Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe.
Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Bayou Baptist Church.
Lt. Col. Paul Joseph Moore, Jr.
Funeral services for Lt. Col. Paul Joseph Moore Jr., 85, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Rd., Monroe, with Rev. Dawnell Stodghill officiating.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment was private family only at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
Lt. Col. Moore was born Aug. 11, 1936, in Key West, Fla., and passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Monroe.
Lt. Col. Moore was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ora Marie Moore, and sister, Yvonne Presley.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Tucker Moore; son, Dr. Paul Terrance Moore (Anya); daughters, Diane Moore Spillers and Karen Ora-Marie Moore; stepchildren, Susan Manuel, Ryan Wright and Cory Wright; seventeen grandchildren, Shannon Nix (Kyle), James Spillers (Stephanie), Clayton Spillers, Ashlea Sandoval (Anthony), Parker Spillers, Spencer Spillers (Ashton), Seth Spillers (Myriah), Forrest Spillers (Emily), Colby Spillers, Hudson Spillers, Kayla Rusinski (Mark), Alexander Moore, Nicholas Moore, Lucas Moore, Mya Manuel, Carly Manuel, and Tucker Wright; as well as 19 great-grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers were Marty Steffenson, Tony Lamarca, Wyche Ashcraft, and Bill Carroll.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ascend Hospice Care; Dr. David Barnes; Dr. Joe Henry; nurses, Sean Boudreaux, Brad Cody and Charlotte McNeal; and faithful sitters, Crasanthinay Williams, Sharon Williams and Denise Jenkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum, 701 Kansas Ln., Monroe, LA 71203.
Alex Lafayette Myatt
Life celebration services for Alex Lafayette Myatt, 95, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, with visitation Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Both were at and under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe. Brian Mercer, senior pastor at First Methodist Monroe, and Dr. Marty Black, senior pastor at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church, West Monroe, officiated.
Interment was at the family plot at Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
Alex was born on Jan. 3, 1927, and went to his mansion over the hilltop on Saturday, May 28, 2022, after his battle with COPD, and with his daughter Alice and her husband Harry at his side.
Our father was preceded in death by his parents Yancy Lafayette and Annie Leona (Morgan) Myatt; his infant brothers Ralph and Frankie; his grandson Chad Everett Woods; his late-in-life love Lola Tedeton Monk; the mother of his children Doris Claudine (Stewart) Myatt; and his dachshund buddy Adolph; as well as a host of special musician friends.
He is survived by his beloved family, including daughters Bonita Ann and husband Marty Woods of Ansley, Alice Faye and husband Harry Prophit of West Monroe, and Denise Lyn Dew of Homer. He also is survived by his grandsons Mark Jason Woods and wife Jennifer of Quitman, and Jay Bradley Woods and wife Kasie of Ansley; and his great-grandchildren Lindsey Beth and Jonathon Woods of Quitman, and Bradley and Jayna Woods of Ansley.
Alex was a proud World War II veteran, a Corporal Tec-5 and radar operator, serving in the U.S. Army in the 70th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Gun Battalion at Subic Bay in the Philippines. He received citations for service including the Philippine Independence Ribbon, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, and the WWII Victory Medal. It was his honor to support and defend his country, and he believed to the end that our flag, and therefore our country, should be respected and upheld. He proudly flew his flag daily.
As a young boy, Alex bought his first guitar and taught himself to play, as well as other instruments throughout his life. Over the years, he performed on stages around the region, and on radio and TV, with the Twin City Ramblers. He was the Emcee and partner in the Twin City Jamboree in West Monroe during the ‘50s and ‘60s at the old fairgrounds, where the West Monroe Convention Center now stands.
If there was a grand opening, cookout, company gathering, or special event, they probably played at it during those days. Throughout his life, he mentored, supported, and showcased other singers and musicians, and gave them opportunities to perform on the shows. He loved the old country music format and Southern Gospel music, and ended every show with a gospel song, and saying, “Y’all be good now, and let the good Lord hear ya. Bye now.” His band performed live on the same show with Elvis Presley in the early years at the WMHS Auditorium when the Louisiana Hayride came to put on that show. He was a radio disc jockey on Sunday mornings, spinning gospel music and hosting local preachers for 32 years. He also was inducted into the LA Gospel Music Hall of Fame. His gospel vinyl album collection was one of his prides and joys, as well as his 1950’s Gibson acoustic guitar, still beautiful in its case.
Alex had many stories, and could tell good clean jokes with the best of them. As a practical person, he tried to tinker and fix whatever he could, and he felt discarded items even had a purpose. His mind was as sharp as a tack throughout the years, and he believed in enduring and just getting on with it, even through the tough challenges of life and the disappointments. Up until the end, he was recounting many events of his life, the stories and the jokes, and making friends. Alex appreciated all the folks who gave an aged man their time, and he looked forward to visits from his family. He had a soft spot for animals, and treated them kindly. He was proud of and supported his daughters living their lives to the best of their ability, and he worked hard when it wasn’t easy, sometimes more than one job, to support his family. As a faithful son, he also nurtured his beloved mother in her later years. Daddy will be greatly missed, and his legacy of endurance will live on.
Pallbearers were grandsons Mark and Jay Woods, Edward J. Sawyer, Danny Davison, Paul Harbour, and Gerry Dison.
The family extends gratitude to Dr. Kamm, Dr. Crook, ER RN Ben, Respiratory Therapist Michael, House Supervisor RN Kristine, the telemetry floor nurses at SFMC for their compassion at the end, to Janet Morvant, nurse practitioner, and RN Denise from the VA Home Care team, and to special friends Peggy and Paul Harbour for their neighborly love for our dad, as well as Martha Cummings and Wilford Ray for their continued friendship over the years.
Memorials may be made to First Methodist Monroe Music Program or 50+ Adult Ministries, or the 60’s+ Ministry at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church, or to the Kitchen Angels at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Donald ‘Don’ Harmon Medlin Sr.
Donald “Don” Harmon Medlin Sr., 91, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jay L. Perdue
Funeral services for Jay L. Perdue, 66, of Ruston, were at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Interment was at Hasley Cemetery. He passed away Monday, May 23, 2022.
Linda Faye Atkins Perry
Linda Faye Atkins Perry, 80, of West Monroe, died May 26, 2022. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Juanita Ann Takewell
Funeral services for Juanita Ann Takewell, 67, of Farmerville, were at 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park. She passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Lt. Col. Larry E. Thigpen, Sr. (USAF – Retired)
Lt. Col. Larry E. Thigpen, Sr. (USAF – Retired), age 87, passed away on May 19, 2022, in Monroe. Larry lived a long, happy, and healthy life with God, his family, his friends, his community, and his country as the foundation of his life.
Larry was born on March 28, 1935, in Atlanta, Ga. At age 16, Larry attained the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 200 in Decatur, Ga. In 1954, Larry graduated from Decatur High School where he played football and ran track. Larry attended the University of Georgia, Atlanta Division in 1955 and the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia in 1956. Larry was commissioned and received his pilot wings through the Aviation Cadet Program in 1958 at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.
While on active duty at Lake Charles Air Force Station in 1960, Larry met and married the love of his life, Era Lee Parks of Monroe. They embarked on a life together as Larry continued to serve our country. Their family grew with the birth of their son, Larry Jr., in 1961 in Lake Charles as well as a daughter, Tracy, in 1963 in Salina, Kansas. After a short station in Waco, Texas, Larry was then stationed at Craig Air Force Base near Selma, Alabama for five years. His next assignment moved him and his family to Columbus, Ohio. Larry left from Ohio to serve in the Vietnam War from 1970-1971, where he flew over 200 combat missions.
In 1972, Larry was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas where not only did he serve as a squadron commander, but he also earned a Bachelors’ Degree in Education from Southwest Texas State University. In San Antonio, Larry became a member of the Free and Accepted Masons ultimately becoming a Master Mason.
His service in the Air Force continued as Larry was assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Larry continued to pursue his education and earned a Master’s Degree in Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma. At Shepherd AFB he was a T-37 Operations Officer in the Foreign Flying Training Squadron, and then commanded the Fixed Wing Division which trained helicopter pilots to transition to fixed wing aircrafts, and lastly, he was the Project Officer to establish the Euro-Nato Flying Training Program.
Larry retired from the USAF as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1981, and moved to Sterlington, where he soon learned that retirement life was a busy life as he built his family a home. Because there were no fire departments nearby insurance was quite costly for the citizens of Spencer and West Sterlington. He quickly began to seek assistance from the community where they wrote grants and had fundraisers to ultimately build a Volunteer Fire Department from the ground up. He served as their Fire Chief for 30 years. He also continued to fly and helped to expand the Farmerville Airport where he served as the Chairman of Union Parish Airport Authority. He was active with the West Sterlington Water Board of Directors for about two decades having served as president and vice president. During this time, he earned his most favorite title, Papaw.
Although the Air Force allowed him to travel the world, he always said there was no place like home, the United States. He always made time for family, and camping was something they did every year. During his semi-retired life, he and his bride spent the better part of their summers in Colorado with their granddaughter, Katlyne. Although Larry received numerous awards and decorations while serving his country the accomplishments of being a husband, father, grandfather, and now great-grandfather were his biggest joys.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, James G. Thigpen, Sr. and Thelma Odessa Thigpen; brother, James G. Thigpen, Jr.; niece, Paige Thigpen Murillo; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Morgan. Larry is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Era Lee Parks Thigpen; son, Larry E. Thigpen, Jr. and wife Karen Antley Thigpen; daughter, Tracy Thigpen Risser and fiancé, Charles G. Robinson, III; granddaughter, Katlyne Brianne Thigpen Cato and husband, Jason Wayne Cato; great-granddaughter, Katherine Elizabeth Cato; aunt, Kathryn L. Oliphant; niece, Kelly Ann Parks-Smith and husband, Justin Smith; niece, Natalie Thigpen Womble and husband, Rick Womble; great nephews, Payton Parks-Smith, Presley Parks-Smith, and Rick Womble, Jr.; and his beloved dog, Gabby.
The funeral service will be held Saturday June 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at 676 Highway 2, Sterlington, LA.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials can be made to Spencer West Sterlington Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 835, Sterlington, LA, 71280.
Faye Hines Wilhelm
Faye Hines Wilhelm, 96, of West Monroe, passed away on May 29, 2022. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in the Rutledge Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Daniel Trever Adcock
Funeral services for Daniel Trever Adcock, 24, of Monroe were at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Bro. David Sistrunk and Bro. Harold Clark officiating. Interment was at Forest Corner Church of God Cemetery near Oak Grove. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Linda Faye Farnell
Graveside services for Linda Faye Farnell, 75, of Downsville, were at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Mt. Rose Cemetery in Grayson under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Robert S. Green
Sept. 19, 1932 - May 24, 2022
Memorial services for Mr. Robert S. Green, 89, of Monroe, were at noon Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Monroe, with Rev. R.B. Moore officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Robert S. Green, 89, was born in Crossett, Ark., on Sept. 19, 1932. He grew up in Crossett and graduated from The University of Arkansas with a degree in mechanical engineering. Bobby served in the Army from 1956-1959, then returned to Crossett where he worked for Olin Kraft in Monroe. He met and married Jean Toler, and they moved to Monroe and had two daughters, Shannon and Sarah. Bob worked as an engineer for several companies, including Olin Kraft, Enesco in El Dorado, Ark., and Potlatch Corp in McGehee, Ark. (through Johnson Engineering). Bob was licensed to practice engineering in six states.
Bob was a longtime member of St Paul's United Methodist Church in Monroe. He lived a quiet life and was always ready to help his friends, neighbors, or strangers with any project or repair job. He never passed a broken-down car on the side of the road without stopping to help. Bob had a large family and enjoyed history of Arkansas and his own family history very much, completing a family history set of stories last year. He was known to be a man of integrity and kindness. He considered all men equal and respected hard work and creativity. Bob was a lifelong learner, enjoying math and always pursuing knowledge to better understand how things worked around him. One of Bob's dominant life philosophies was “don't panic.” He reminded us to “be patient” and “take the time you need to complete the job well.” Bob was also known for his colorful "south Arkansas" descriptors of behavior, such as "mogating", "mullygrubbing", "drag-assing", and "ashtray-throwing mad.”
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Toler Green, and daughter, Shannon Green Scharf. Bob is survived by his daughter, Sarah (Tracy); grandchildren, Nicholas Scharf, Cabe Kelly Wyatt, Ellie Kate Wyatt, Toler Wyatt; his dear friend and neighbor, Lula Tolar; and nephew, Keith Fleming and his wife, Cindy, of San Antonio, Texas. Special thanks to Bob’s longtime physician, Dean Stockstill, and all the doctors and nurses who cared for him through these past years. Memorials can be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mr. Duke Johnston
Graveside services for Mr. Duke Johnston, 61, of Monroe, were held Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, with Bro. Rick McAdams officiating. Visitation was before the service at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Molly ‘Jink’ Johnston
Funeral services for Molly “Jink” Johnston, 92, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Pleasant Hill Congregation Church on Hwy. 34 in West Monroe. A visitation for friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Pleasant Hill Congregational Cemetery in West Monroe.
Margo Charlotte Lee
Funeral mass for Margo Charlotte Lee, 88, of Swartz, was at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Swartz, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. She passed away Monday, May 30, 2022.
James Edward McLemore
Funeral services celebrating the life of James Edward McLemore, 77, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Bayou Baptist Church in Monroe, with pastors Jeremiah Andrews and Norman Bryant officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Bayou Baptist Church.
Lt. Col. Paul Joseph Moore, Jr.
Funeral services for Lt. Col. Paul Joseph Moore Jr., 85, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Rd., Monroe, with Rev. Dawnell Stodghill officiating. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment was private family only at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
Lt. Col. Moore was born Aug. 11, 1936, in Key West, Fla., and passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Monroe.
Lt. Col. Moore was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ora Marie Moore, and sister, Yvonne Presley.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Tucker Moore; son, Dr. Paul Terrance Moore (Anya); daughters, Diane Moore Spillers and Karen Ora-Marie Moore; stepchildren, Susan Manuel, Ryan Wright and Cory Wright; seventeen grandchildren, Shannon Nix (Kyle), James Spillers (Stephanie), Clayton Spillers, Ashlea Sandoval (Anthony), Parker Spillers, Spencer Spillers (Ashton), Seth Spillers (Myriah), Forrest Spillers (Emily), Colby Spillers, Hudson Spillers, Kayla Rusinski (Mark), Alexander Moore, Nicholas Moore, Lucas Moore, Mya Manuel, Carly Manuel, and Tucker Wright; as well as 19 great-grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers were Marty Steffenson, Tony Lamarca, Wyche Ashcraft, and Bill Carroll.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ascend Hospice Care; Dr. David Barnes; Dr. Joe Henry; nurses, Sean Boudreaux, Brad Cody and Charlotte McNeal; and faithful sitters, Crasanthinay Williams, Sharon Williams and Denise Jenkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum, 701 Kansas Ln., Monroe, LA 71203.
Alex Lafayette Myatt
Life celebration services for Alex Lafayette Myatt, 95, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, with visitation Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Both were at and under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe. Brian Mercer, senior pastor at First Methodist Monroe, and Dr. Marty Black, senior pastor at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church, West Monroe, officiated. Interment was at the family plot at Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
Alex was born on Jan. 3, 1927, and went to his mansion over the hilltop on Saturday, May 28, 2022, after his battle with COPD, and with his daughter Alice and her husband Harry at his side.
Our father was preceded in death by his parents Yancy Lafayette and Annie Leona (Morgan) Myatt; his infant brothers Ralph and Frankie; his grandson Chad Everett Woods; his late-in-life love Lola Tedeton Monk; the mother of his children Doris Claudine (Stewart) Myatt; and his dachshund buddy Adolph; as well as a host of special musician friends.
He is survived by his beloved family, including daughters Bonita Ann and husband Marty Woods of Ansley, Alice Faye and husband Harry Prophit of West Monroe, and Denise Lyn Dew of Homer. He also is survived by his grandsons Mark Jason Woods and wife Jennifer of Quitman, and Jay Bradley Woods and wife Kasie of Ansley; and his great-grandchildren Lindsey Beth and Jonathon Woods of Quitman, and Bradley and Jayna Woods of Ansley.
Alex was a proud World War II veteran, a Corporal Tec-5 and radar operator, serving in the U.S. Army in the 70th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Gun Battalion at Subic Bay in the Philippines. He received citations for service including the Philippine Independence Ribbon, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, and the WWII Victory Medal. It was his honor to support and defend his country, and he believed to the end that our flag, and therefore our country, should be respected and upheld. He proudly flew his flag daily.
As a young boy, Alex bought his first guitar and taught himself to play, as well as other instruments throughout his life. Over the years, he performed on stages around the region, and on radio and TV, with the Twin City Ramblers. He was the Emcee and partner in the Twin City Jamboree in West Monroe during the ‘50s and ‘60s at the old fairgrounds, where the West Monroe Convention Center now stands. If there was a grand opening, cookout, company gathering, or special event, they probably played at it during those days. Throughout his life, he mentored, supported, and showcased other singers and musicians, and gave them opportunities to perform on the shows. He loved the old country music format and Southern Gospel music, and ended every show with a gospel song, and saying, “Y’all be good now, and let the good Lord hear ya. Bye now.” His band performed live on the same show with Elvis Presley in the early years at the WMHS Auditorium when the Louisiana Hayride came to put on that show. He was a radio disc jockey on Sunday mornings, spinning gospel music and hosting local preachers for 32 years. He also was inducted into the LA Gospel Music Hall of Fame. His gospel vinyl album collection was one of his prides and joys, as well as his 1950’s Gibson acoustic guitar, still beautiful in its case.
Alex had many stories, and could tell good clean jokes with the best of them. As a practical person, he tried to tinker and fix whatever he could, and he felt discarded items even had a purpose. His mind was as sharp as a tack throughout the years, and he believed in enduring and just getting on with it, even through the tough challenges of life and the disappointments. Up until the end, he was recounting many events of his life, the stories and the jokes, and making friends. Alex appreciated all the folks who gave an aged man their time, and he looked forward to visits from his family. He had a soft spot for animals, and treated them kindly. He was proud of and supported his daughters living their lives to the best of their ability, and he worked hard when it wasn’t easy, sometimes more than one job, to support his family. As a faithful son, he also nurtured his beloved mother in her later years. Daddy will be greatly missed, and his legacy of endurance will live on.
Pallbearers were grandsons Mark and Jay Woods, Edward J. Sawyer, Danny Davison, Paul Harbour, and Gerry Dison.
The family extends gratitude to Dr. Kamm, Dr. Crook, ER RN Ben, Respiratory Therapist Michael, House Supervisor RN Kristine, the telemetry floor nurses at SFMC for their compassion at the end, to Janet Morvant, nurse practitioner, and RN Denise from the VA Home Care team, and to special friends Peggy and Paul Harbour for their neighborly love for our dad, as well as Martha Cummings and Wilford Ray for their continued friendship over the years.
Memorials may be made to First Methodist Monroe Music Program or 50+ Adult Ministries, or the 60’s+ Ministry at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church, or to the Kitchen Angels at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Donald ‘Don’ Harmon Medlin Sr.
Donald “Don” Harmon Medlin Sr., 91, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jay L. Perdue
Funeral services for Jay L. Perdue, 66, of Ruston, were at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery. He passed away Monday, May 23, 2022.
Linda Faye Atkins Perry
Linda Faye Atkins Perry, 80, of West Monroe, died May 26, 2022. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Juanita Ann Takewell
Funeral services for Juanita Ann Takewell, 67, of Farmerville, were at 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park. She passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Lt. Col. Larry E. Thigpen, Sr. (USAF – Retired)
Lt. Col. Larry E. Thigpen, Sr. (USAF – Retired), age 87, passed away on May 19, 2022, in Monroe. Larry lived a long, happy, and healthy life with God, his family, his friends, his community, and his country as the foundation of his life.
Larry was born on March 28, 1935, in Atlanta, Ga. At age 16, Larry attained the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 200 in Decatur, Ga. In 1954, Larry graduated from Decatur High School where he played football and ran track. Larry attended the University of Georgia, Atlanta Division in 1955 and the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia in 1956. Larry was commissioned and received his pilot wings through the Aviation Cadet Program in 1958 at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. While on active duty at Lake Charles Air Force Station in 1960, Larry met and married the love of his life, Era Lee Parks of Monroe. They embarked on a life together as Larry continued to serve our country. Their family grew with the birth of their son, Larry Jr., in 1961 in Lake Charles as well as a daughter, Tracy, in 1963 in Salina, Kansas. After a short station in Waco, Texas, Larry was then stationed at Craig Air Force Base near Selma, Alabama for five years. His next assignment moved him and his family to Columbus, Ohio. Larry left from Ohio to serve in the Vietnam War from 1970-1971, where he flew over 200 combat missions.
In 1972, Larry was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas where not only did he serve as a squadron commander, but he also earned a Bachelors’ Degree in Education from Southwest Texas State University. In San Antonio, Larry became a member of the Free and Accepted Masons ultimately becoming a Master Mason.
His service in the Air Force continued as Larry was assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Larry continued to pursue his education and earned a Master’s Degree in Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma. At Shepherd AFB he was a T-37 Operations Officer in the Foreign Flying Training Squadron, and then commanded the Fixed Wing Division which trained helicopter pilots to transition to fixed wing aircrafts, and lastly, he was the Project Officer to establish the Euro-Nato Flying Training Program.
Larry retired from the USAF as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1981, and moved to Sterlington, where he soon learned that retirement life was a busy life as he built his family a home. Because there were no fire departments nearby insurance was quite costly for the citizens of Spencer and West Sterlington. He quickly began to seek assistance from the community where they wrote grants and had fundraisers to ultimately build a Volunteer Fire Department from the ground up. He served as their Fire Chief for 30 years. He also continued to fly and helped to expand the Farmerville Airport where he served as the Chairman of Union Parish Airport Authority. He was active with the West Sterlington Water Board of Directors for about two decades having served as president and vice president. During this time, he earned his most favorite title, Papaw.
Although the Air Force allowed him to travel the world, he always said there was no place like home, the United States. He always made time for family, and camping was something they did every year. During his semi-retired life, he and his bride spent the better part of their summers in Colorado with their granddaughter, Katlyne. Although Larry received numerous awards and decorations while serving his country the accomplishments of being a husband, father, grandfather, and now great-grandfather were his biggest joys.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, James G. Thigpen, Sr. and Thelma Odessa Thigpen; brother, James G. Thigpen, Jr.; niece, Paige Thigpen Murillo; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Morgan. Larry is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Era Lee Parks Thigpen; son, Larry E. Thigpen, Jr. and wife Karen Antley Thigpen; daughter, Tracy Thigpen Risser and fiancé, Charles G. Robinson, III; granddaughter, Katlyne Brianne Thigpen Cato and husband, Jason Wayne Cato; great-granddaughter, Katherine Elizabeth Cato; aunt, Kathryn L. Oliphant; niece, Kelly Ann Parks-Smith and husband, Justin Smith; niece, Natalie Thigpen Womble and husband, Rick Womble; great nephews, Payton Parks-Smith, Presley Parks-Smith, and Rick Womble, Jr.; and his beloved dog, Gabby.
FUNERAL SERVICE
SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022
11:00 AM
PARON BAPTIST CHURCH
676 HIGHWAY 2, STERLINGTON, LA 71280
VISITATION WILL BE HELD FROM 9:00 AM UNTIL TIME OF SERVICE.
Memorials can be made to Spencer West Sterlington Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 835, Sterlington, LA, 71280.
Faye Hines Wilhelm
Faye Hines Wilhelm, 96, of West Monroe, passed away on May 29, 2022. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in the Rutledge Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.