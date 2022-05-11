Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification –the most demanding stroke certification available.
The certification is designed for hospitals that can treat the most complex stroke cases, recognizing advanced treatment techniques and highly standardized, reliable care.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport joins just three other Comprehensive Stroke Centers in the state, and is the first outside of the New Orleans area. Comprehensive Stroke Centers must meet rigorous criteria and commitment of resources, including an acute stroke team, mechanical thrombectomy, advanced neuroimaging, and neurosurgical services, all available 24/7; neurologist and Neurosurgeon accessibility to meet emergent needs of multiple complex stroke patients at the same time; and highly advanced treatment capabilities and investigational opportunities.
“The sooner we get the patient to the appropriate treatment, the better chances of a good outcome. What this means is when you go to a Comprehensive Stroke Center, you’re not going to need to be transferred to a different hospital to get the appropriate treatment and you’re going to have everything that you need in the emergency department you go to that is a Comprehensive Stroke Center,” said Dr. Hugo Cuellar, Stroke Program Co-Director, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
“The dedicated resources we have here at Monroe Medical Center for stroke and many other specialties are heavily complimented by our collaboration with specialists in Shreveport. Whether a patient is immediately taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport due to their condition, is transferred for more specialized care, or is benefitted by our TeleICU, the expertise we have across all of North Louisiana is a great benefit to our patients and our community,” said Mark Randolph, CEO, Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.