Ouachita Council of Governments announced last week it was awarded $319,680 from the U.S. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
OCOG plans to spend the grant funding on a comprehensive safety action plan for the parish with the goal of reducing roadway fatalities and injuries.
OCOG is an inter-governmental agency made up of members from the Ouachita Parish Police Jury, the West Monroe Board of Aldermen and the Monroe City Council. They met last week.
“It’s basically just to enhance and promote safety throughout Ouachita Parish,” said Celine Flores-Robinson, planner and grant writer with the North Delta Regional Planning and Development District. “And then hopefully this opens the door for us to get future funding in order to actually update the roadways, paint lines and redo things infrastructure-wise.”
The grant was awarded to OCOG through North Delta.
DOTD awarded $800 million last week for more than 500 safety projects across the country. The grant, known as the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant, was awarded to 11 public agencies in Louisiana.
Flores-Robinson said Ouachita Parish already had a Local Road Safety Plan which was created in 2019 in response to the high level of roadway accidents in the parish.
“This was created as part of the Strategic Highway Safety Plan for parishes with the highest local road crashes,” Flores-Robinson said. “Ouachita Parish was top 20 on that list.”
According to the Local Road Safety Plan, Ouachita Parish had nearly 29,000 vehicle crashes from 2013 to 2017, of which nearly 300 resulted in fatal or serious injuries.
Susan Mitchell, regional coordinator with the Northeast Louisiana highway Safety Partnership, said that in 2021 Ouachita Parish had a higher number of roadway fatalities than it had in the past seven years.
“Last year we brought it down just a little bit,” Mitchell said. “But the whole goal of this is to address issues like roadway departure, intersections, other safety issues that have to do with the streets, pedestrians and bicycles.”
The new safety plan, which could take up to a year to complete, would propose infrastructure, behavioral and operational initiatives for roadway safety.
“It’s really important to have that funding available for us to address those issues,” Mitchell said.
North Delta also has a long-range metropolitan plan which includes local projects for the next 25 years.
Flores-Robinson said a contractor had not been awarded the project but OCOG would soon send out a request-for-proposal.
“We are in the very beginning,” Flores-Robinson said. “We’re working with the Federal Highway Administration on it, and they have to reach out to us. We need to have our initial meetings still.”
