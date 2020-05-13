The Ouachita Council of Governments (OCOG) is asking residents and visitors in Ouachita Parish to provide their input on transportation needs in the region.
The OCOG is developing a long range transportation plan dubbed “Connecting Ouachita” that will serve as the region’s roadmap for improving transportation over the next 25 years, including improvements for roadways, bridges, railroads, waterways, airports, bicycling, walking, and public transit.
An online community survey is available now through May 31st to hear about people’s priorities and ideas. This online survey supplements public meetings that were held in March of this year. People who did not attend these meetings can provide the same input in this survey. A draft plan will be released for public comment later this year.
“Community responses to this survey are critical to developing a transportation plan that helps everyone travel safely and efficiently in Ouachita Parish in the years ahead,” remarked Doug Mitchell, OCOG Executive Director. “We want to learn from the public about their concerns for safety, congestion, connectivity, and access to transit or active transportation.”
The survey can be accessed at https://www.publicinput.com/D466. It takes approximately 5 minutes to complete. Since privacy is important, individual responses will not be shared.
