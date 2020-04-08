Law enforcement in Ouachita Parish say their officers are not arresting and booking individuals suspected of non-violent misdemeanors but issuing them summons to appear in court in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Though some offenders are issued summons, anyone suspected of a felony or any misdemeanor posing a threat to public safety are still handcuffed and arrested, local law enforcement officials say.
The Ouachita Citizen spoke to local law enforcement about the issue earlier this week as public health experts and the state Supreme Court warned that COVID-19 could spread easily in overcrowded prisons.
“An outbreak of COVID-19 in our jails would be potentially catastrophic for jail staff, the families of jail staff and inmates,” said Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Johnson last week.
Ouachita Correctional Center Warden Patrick “Pat” Johnson said the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office began evaluating whether some detainees at the parish prison could be released before the Supreme Court or public health experts began sounding the alarm.
“These assessments are being made based on the nature of the inmates’ personal health, nature of their charges, and, most importantly, the potential danger that they pose to society,” Johnson said.
Meanwhile, patrol officers and others continue to use their discretion in deciding whether to issue a summons or arrest an offender.
“On lesser offenses or minor misdemeanors where there’s no injuries or no property damage, we’re issuing a summons,” said Glenn Springfield, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. “If people commit a crime where they need to go to jail, they’re still going to jail.”
Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Knight, West Monroe Police Major David May and Monroe Police Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Johnson meet regularly to coordinate how their officers interact with the public, especially in incidents that could produce criminal charges.
Chuck Johnson told The Ouachita Citizen the three agencies wanted to cooperate as much as possible so that law enforcement remained systematic across the parish.
Chuck Johnson explained that people booked at the prison had to appear in court after 72 hours while people issued a summons had up to two months to make their court appearance.
“That takes up space for the bad people who need to be there,” Chuck Johnson said. “But we’re not going to stop putting people in jail because if we did that, they would overrun us.”
May, with the West Monroe Police Department, listed theft, shoplifting and simple drug possession as examples of misdemeanors that may not warrant an arrest.
“Some cases like domestic violence require arrest,” May said. “In some cases, in even some felony cases, depending on what it is and as long as it does not pose a threat to the public, we will issue a summons or refer them to the city attorney’s office.”
“We’re going to keep the public safe and do what we have to do,” he added.
According to law enforcement, issuing a summons for non-threatening misdemeanors in lieu of arrest was common practice at local agencies, though the COVID-19 crisis had resulted in more court summons than usual.
“This is one of the ways we are trying to limit exposure to our officers and to other people in the jail,” May said.
West Monroe Police Sgt. C.J. Beck said citizens with traffic warrants were asked to call the West Monroe City Attorney’s office to make arrangements instead of making a court appearance.
Beck and May confirmed that any offender arrested and taken to jail would undergo a screening process to determine whether they had been exposed to COVID-19 or exhibited any symptoms to further protect jail staff and detainees.
In Monroe, Chuck Johnson said the police department had fielded a normal amount of service calls in spite of expectations that the COVID-19 crisis and associated lockdown would lead to more incidents.
“We have not seen a big spike in domestic calls, which we had expected to see because everyone was going to stay in their homes,” Johnson said. “Thank God.”
