Gov. John Bel Edwards urged Louisianans last week to take COVID-19 seriously this holiday season in light of a recent increase to the number of the state’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Edwards claimed Louisiana’s numbers clearly show that there needs to be more compliance.
“Healthcare workers in hospitals across Louisiana are extremely worried about their staffing and capacity levels not being able to keep up with the growing number of citizens being diagnosed with COVID-19 and being hospitalized,” Edwards said.
According to the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 tracker on Monday, the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases was some 221,000 and the total number of deaths was some 6,300.
“They need us all to do our part to slow the spread,” Edwards said. “This third surge we are experiencing is worse than the others, and it is so concerning that the Centers for Disease Control has asked that all holiday travel plans be canceled. This year’s holiday celebrations should not look like those from last year.The risk is too great. I know that we want to be together for the holidays, but we need to protect each other and make the sacrifices now so that we can come together when it is much safer.”
Though Edwards called for more regular observance of social distancing measures, he did not impose any further restrictions.
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis also asked local residents last week to wear a mask, practice social distancing among other precautions.
“As we enter the Thanksgiving holiday season, many students will be returning home from college campuses and relatives may be traveling to visit family members,” Ellis said.
“It is a traditional time for us to gather, give thanks and enjoy time with our loved ones. Unfortunately, it is also flu season. Starting today, I am asking our citizens and our employees to renew their efforts to make the time to take reasonable precautions to minimize exposing yourself or others to the COVID virus each day.”
