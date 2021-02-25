Oil and gas companies continued to pay the bulk of property taxes in Ouachita Parish during 2020, according to records from the Ouachita Parish Tax Assessor’s office.
Four of the top taxpayers in Ouachita Parish were oil & gas companies: Kinder Morgan (some $17.3 million), ETC Tiger Pipeline (some $16.2 million), Gulf Crossing Pipeline (some $12.1 million), and Gulf South Pipeline (some $11.6 million).
The top 10 principal property taxpayers were ranked by taxable value in the tax assessor’s annual report.
Utility companies
Entergy was ranked No. 1 in the parish with some $85.9 million while Atmos Energy was No. 6 with some $14.3 million.
Manufacturing companies
No. 2 was Graphic Packaging International Inc. with some $55 million while Angus Chemical Company was No. 3 with some $21.3 million
Lumen (formerly CenturyLink), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Monroe, was No. 7 with some $12.6 million, and Wal-Mart Stores was No. 10 with $8.6 million.
The next 10 highest taxpayers included the following:
11. Centerpoint Energy (oil and gas) with $8.5 million
12. AT&T Corp. (communications) with $8 million
13. Georgia Pacific Corp. (manufacturing) with $7.4 million
14. Texas Gas Transmission Corp. (oil and gas) with $7 million
15. MPT of West Monroe LLC (real estate) with $6.9 million
16. JP Morgan Chase Bank (banking) with $6.4 million
17. Origin Bank (banking) with $6.3 million
18. Vantage Holdings (real estate) with $6.3 million
19. Union Pacific Railroad (transportation) with $5.9 million
20. Brookshire's (retail) with $4.8 million
