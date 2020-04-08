A recent survey conducted by the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, or LOGA, revealed a series of back-to-back knockout punches that could cripple many independent energy producers and service companies as well as the workers they employ.
The study was commissioned in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and the oil glut generated by the Saudis and Russians. LOGA claims the two factors could undermine any chance of a rapid recovery by the American energy sector.
In an effort to begin assessing and quantifying the severe economic impact, LOGA concluded the first in a series of “point-in-time” surveys of its membership last week, which comprises 450 companies across Louisiana.
“Our industry is facing the same challenges that every business is in regards to COVID-19,” Briggs said. “However, we are also having to adjust to the complete collapse of the prices of the products we sell, full storage facilities and a geopolitical war being waged against us,” Briggs said. “Without bold and immediate action from the federal and state governments, many independent energy producers and service companies may not survive this crisis. We need Governor John Bel Edwards, our U.S. Congressional delegation and our state legislature to continue to take action to help protect our workers and the survival of our industry.”
The survey shows that without some kind of emergency relief, energy producers may be forced to shut-in more than half of the wells they currently operate in Louisiana and potentially reduce their workforce by as much as 70 percent over the next 90 days.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, there are 33,650 oil and gas wells currently operating in the state. As many as 16,800 of those could be shut in according to survey respondents.
The operation of these wells directly employs approximately 33,900 workers according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s most recent quarterly report. Based on survey projections, more than 23,000 jobs, which generate $2.2 billion dollars in earnings annually, are at immediate risk.
State tax revenue will also suffer drastically from the sharp decline in oil prices and staggering job losses across the state.
