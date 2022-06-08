Joshua Ray Webb McGee, 34, of Olla was sentenced to a total of 60 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown’s Office.
U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty sentenced McGee in court hearings last week.
McGee was sentenced to 46 months for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and an additional 14 months for violating the terms of his supervised release.
McGee was previously convicted of conspiracy to commit bank robbery in the Eastern District of Arkansas and was sentenced to 46 months in prison on November 14, 2018.
On July 27, 2021, LaSalle Parish sheriff's deputies responded to a complaint from a motorist who reported a motor vehicle accident in LaSalle Parish. When deputies arrived to the scene of the accident, they spoke to the motorist. The motorist said he swerved to avoid McGee who was driving erratically. He said McGee ran into a tree with his vehicle, discarded a firearm into a nearby wooded area and fled, leaving his vehicle behind.
During a search, deputies found paperwork in the vehicle with McGee’s name on it and were able to recover the firearm from the wooded area where McGee had thrown it. Several days later, the motorist was able to positively identify McGee.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. U.S. Attorney Cytheria Jernigan prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.