The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) now will allow citizens needing a replacement driver’s license or identification card credentials to make their requests online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Duplicate Credential Request application is offered through the OMV website at www.expresslane.org.
The service is ideal for those whose credentials have been lost, misplaced, or become illegible. Before the implementation of this online service, all requests for duplicates had to be completed at an OMV office location. Now, the duplicate credential request can be completed online, and the new credential will be mailed directly to the customer.
To request a duplicate credential, the citizen must be in good standing with the OMV and will need to provide a date of birth, a driver’s license number, identification card number, or last four numbers of their Social Security number; as well as a valid credit card.
Other online services found at www.EXPRESSLANE.org include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, driver’s license and ID card renewals, and a Real ID checklist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.