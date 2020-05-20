Beginning earlier this week, the Office of Motor Vehicles will begin providing limited office services at 11 locations across the state, including in Monroe.
The limited services include the issuance/renewal of driver licenses and/or identification cards, ordering a duplicate title, renewing vehicle registrations, and title transfers.
Customers are urged to continue utilizing the OMV website at www.expresslane.org for available online services such as driver license renewals, identification card renewals, official driving records, and duplicate registrations.
Customers are also encouraged to check their driver license status by visiting www.expresslane.org regarding flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications. If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags prior to obtaining any OMV services.
These limited services will begin in a phased approach at the following locations: Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Harvey, Houma, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Livingston, Mandeville, Monroe, New Orleans, and Shreveport.
Pease be aware that Facial Coverings (customers must bring their own) and Social Distancing are strongly encouraged at all locations for all OMV customers.
In addition, offices will be complying with the 25 percent occupancy capacity during Phase One of Louisiana Re-opening. If customers are seeking reinstatements, these will only be provided via phone, mail or a Public Tag Agency.
