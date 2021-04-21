Monroe police are investigating an automobile crash that injured four people and killed another.
Officers responded to the vehicle crash on Friday, April 16, at 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of CenturyLink Boulevard and U.S. Hwy 165.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Four people were injured and another died from their injuries, according to Monroe Police Sgt. Michael Fendall.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2012 white Silverado was travelling north on 165, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with two other vehicles.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
