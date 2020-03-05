Mayor Jamie Mayo's proposed new arena could cost up to $135 million and require the city to front some $50 million to build the event center and accompanying hotel.
A team of consultants commissioned to examine the feasibility of building a new arena in Monroe provided an overview of their work during the last three years on Thursday at a forum held at the Public Safety Center.
The consultants commissioned included William McElroy with M3A Architecture in Jackson, Mississippi; Tad Shultz, president at International Stadia Consultancy; J. Michael Woollen, with Odell; and Greg Garfield with Garfield Public/Private. The group was hired to conduct a feasibility study in April 2017 for $800,000.
Mayo and city officials confirmed the feasibility study was not yet completed, though a slideshow presentation revealed during the forum on Thursday was released to The Ouachita Citizen and other media outlets. The presentation can be downloaded as a pdf document.
“The study is not available yet,” said Mayo, when asked whether the city would provide copies of the feasibility study to citizens.
The slideshow presentation is not the feasibility study. The feasibility study is expected to outline more specifics, particularly those concerning revenue sources for Mayo's project.
According to Shultz, the project would not require any new taxes or the approval of any general obligation bonds.
“My administration has identified the $50 million,” said Mayo, though he declined to specify the source of that amount.
Mayo said his administration would announce the source of the city's investment of $50 million in the near future. Mayo claimed the public would tear apart his proposal, piece by piece, if he announced revenue sources now.
Garfield said the team was seeking private partners to pay up to $15 million for naming rights to the arena or other signature places inside the complex.
“The hotel is what generates the most sales tax,” Garfield said.
The original concept was a standalone arena center costing some $95 million without a hotel, according to Garfield.
“We are estimating the economic impact to over $1.6 billion to Monroe,” said Garfield about a 30-year period.
Demolishing the current Civic Center was a problem because the current Civic Center's location was in the wrong place and could not spur on adjacent economic development, according to Shultz.
Shultz said ideal parking was not a parking lot adjacent to the event center but parking lots in the periphery of the event center, requiring attendees to walk five minutes and visit other businesses in the area.
“At the Civic Center, people arrive in a surge, see a concert, and leave in a surge,” Shultz said.
One option building an arena and nearby hotel would require $75 million investment by city whereas an arena/hotel complex would require a $50 million investment by the city. An arena/hotel complex could cost $135 million.
“The project we're presenting today is the $135-million option,” Garfield said.
For further updates, stay tuned to www.ouachitacitizen.com and next week's issue of The Ouachita Citizen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.