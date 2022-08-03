The Ouachita Parish Police Jury selected a $1.49-million bid earlier this week to place an asphalt overlay on Golson Road in Calhoun.
In 2018, the Police Jury accepted a $1.73-million bid to pave Golson Road with chip seal. According to Kevin Crosby, the parish consulting engineer, an asphalt overlay was a precaution taken to keep the road in good condition. He said the Policy Jury did not have the funds to pay for the overlay in 2018 after the chip seal.
“With chip seal, you come back later to put the asphalt surface on it,” said Crosby during the Police Jury’s regular meeting on Monday. “I told the Police Jury before the surface started cracking or popping up, we would come back and do the asphalt at a time when the west side tax funding built back up.
The Golson Road repair would be funded through revenues generated by a sales tax levied in the West Ouachita Economic Development District, or West Side Sales Tax district.
The estimated construction cost was $1.46 million. The low bid of $1.49 million was submitted D&J Construction Company, a West Monroe contractor.
According to Crosby, most parish roads do not have an asphalt overlay but only chip seal.
“A lot of the parish roads are chip seal, so that’s not an inferior surface,” said Crosby. “But on the more heavily traveled roads, we started following the state’s lead and doing a chip seal as well as asphalt on top of it.”
Meanwhile, the Police Jury also approved a request for a building permit variance at New Mineral Springs Subdivision in Calhoun.
Jeremy Matherly of Sterlington, who owns the property for which the variance was approved, requested the variance because he owned a house on the property that did not comply with setback laws. A setback is the distance a structure must be from all sides of property lines.
Matherly said his mother-in-law lived in the house on the property.
“I’m here for my mother in law,” said Matherly. “She is a widow on a fixed income and we were trying to get her somewhere to live. That’s why the building was put on our property, for her to have a residence.”
Crosby recommended the Police Jury approve the variance because the house did not obstruct the line of sight of drivers on the road. Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, indicated line of sight for motorists was the main concern for the Police Jury when considering variances.
“Normally, you don’t want a structure closer to the road than the building setbacks,” said Crosby. “But the property is just east of a curve in the road, so cars are going to be going at a relatively slow speed. And the property line between the neighbors has trees, bushes, power poles and utility poles that go right up to the road. You can’t really see the house for all the other stuff along the fence line.”
Jim York, who lives on the property behind Matherly’s, objected to the variance.
“The building is sitting five to seven feet on my property line,” said York. “Furthermore, this subdivision has restrictions that state that no structures can be built that aren’t connected to the main structure.”
Mitchell said this was a “civil matter between neighbors,” and that the Policy Jury could not enforce any decision about that issue.
In spite of York’s objection, the Police Jury voted unanimously to approve the variance.
