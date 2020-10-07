The Ouachita Parish Police Jury earlier this week agreed to award a $484,502-bid to Amethyst Construction, of West Monroe, to rebuild Tanglewood Drive in southeastern Ouachita Parish.
The Police Jury accepted the low bid from Amethyst during its regular meeting Monday.
The roadway lies within Police Juror Lonnie Hudson’s district.
Hudson told The Ouachita Citizen he was pleased to see this project finally reach the construction phase.
“This is part of rebuilding our community and revitalizing Tanglewood,” Hudson said.
On another front, the Police Jury agreed to revoke a portion of Lucky Lane at the request of Ouachita Christian School off U.S. Hwy 165 in Monroe. Bobby Stokes, headmaster at OCS, asked the Police Jury to revoke a portion of Lucky Lane so that OCS could close a gate and prevent unwanted traffic in areas where children might be. The vote was unanimous.
