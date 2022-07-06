The Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed earlier this week to spend some $1.1 million to improve the Biedenharn Sports Complex in West Monroe and the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo in Monroe.
The Police Jury acted on the matter during a regular meeting held Tuesday, instead of Monday, in light of the Independence Day holiday. Police jurors voted to approve the projects while discussing how to spend federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Improvements at the Biedenharn Sports Complex would include improved lighting, turf installation and repairing the bleachers. Chain-link fences would replace the dugout walls which are currently made of cinder blocks. These improvements are expected to cost some $892,000.
According to Kevin Crosby, the parish's consulting engineer, the Police Jury could commit $300,000 to the zoo in Monroe where city officials hope to create a habitat for animals that are native to Louisiana.
Crosby said the ARPA funds approved by the Police Jury could also go toward creating “additional outdoor activities due to COVID.”
On another front, the Police Jury voted to revise the parish calendar by making Juneteenth a holiday for parish employees. The Police Jury made the move after Police Juror Lonnie Hudson proposed honoring Juneteenth, a newly recognized federal holiday.
Juneteenth falls on June 18 every year and recognizes the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit pointed out parish employees already enjoy a number of holidays, meaning adding Juneteenth to the holiday schedule would mean removing another holiday from the calendar.
“We get more days off than the federal government, we get more days off than the state,” Clampit said.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley added that giving employees a day off from work cost the parish some $135,000.
Clampit suggested swapping All Saints Day for Juneteenth in the parish holiday calendar.
All Saints Day is a religious holiday celebrated on Nov. 1 honoring martyrs and all the saints in the Christian church.
Hudson expressed reluctance to remove a Christian holiday because he did not want to infringe on other people's religious rights, though he later voted to approve the swap.
The motion to swap All Saints Day for Juneteenth succeeded on a 3-1 vote with police jurors Clampit, Hudson and Smiley voting in favor. Police Juror Michael Thompson Sr., who is the minister of a church in West Monroe, voted in opposition.
Police Jurors Scotty Robinson and Larry Bratton were absent.
Meanwhile, the Police Jury also signed off on spending $120,000 to drill two test wells for water at the Calhoun Technology Park.
