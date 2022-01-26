The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted to spend $110,000 earlier this week, retaining two different lobbying firms to petition state and federal authorities for public infrastructure projects.
During its regular meeting on Monday, the Police Jury agreed to pay $5,000 a month to both the Baton-Rouge-based firms of Haynie & Associations as well as to Louisiana Lobbying Solutions, beginning Feb. 1.
The Police Jury previously hired the Picard Group, a Lafayette and Washington, D.C. lobbying firm, but terminated its agreement with the outfit, citing dissatisfaction with funding outcomes.
The two police jurors who cautioned against spending taxpayer dollars on a lobbyist in 2020—Jack Clampit and Larry Bratton—led the charge to hire Haynie & Associates and Louisiana Lobbying Solutions.
“Let me tell you: If they bring us lots of funds at the end of the year, we can rehire both of them,” said Clampit, who serves as the Police Jury’s vice president.
Bratton seconded Clampit’s motion to hire two lobbyists.
Police Juror Michael Thompson Sr. said he opposed hiring two lobbyists.
“I would rather have just one for the parish,” Thompson said.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley warned that hiring a lobbyist would not guarantee whether an entity gained funding for projects.
“I will tell you I’ve had a little heartburn over having two lobbyists,” Smiley said. “For a number of years, we went many years without a lobbyist. I had high hopes we would see some real results. After 15 years, I haven’t really seen any results. I think we’re swinging for the fence with two.”
If the Police Jury decided to hire two lobbyists, the jury should evaluate each lobbyist according to certain criteria, Smiley said.
“I don’t think they can pull a rabbit out of a hat, but we should expect results,” he said.
Bratton concurred with Smiley’s request, though he argued there would be more state and federal funding available this year than during past years.
Police Juror Lonnie Hudson voiced support for Clampit’s motion.
“Basically, two heads are better than one,” Hudson said.
“There’s a lot of money out there, and we don’t want to miss out.”
Thompson offered a substitute motion to hire Haynie & Associates alone, but his motion died for lack of a second.
Bratton, Clampit, Hudson and Smiley voted in favor of hiring both lobbyists. Thompson opposed the measure. Police Juror Scotty Robinson was absent.
On another front, Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell asked the Police Jury to raise court costs for the parish Environmental Court to $100, raising it from $86.
“Those costs have been at $86 since 2004 when environmental court first started,” said Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel as well as the attorney at Environmental Court.
Hudson questioned the reason for the increase.
“They were based, when we started, on city court,” Mitchell said.
According to Mitchell, the parish was losing $5 whenever filing a lien at the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court’s office because of recent filing fee increases.
“This seemed like a reasonable increase,” Mitchell said.
Smiley asked whether $14 was a high enough increase.
“Probably not given the 18 years it’s been around,” Mitchell said. “It just seemed appropriate to raise it.”
Bratton, Clampit, Smiley and Thompson voted in favor of increasing court costs. Hudson opposed the increase.
