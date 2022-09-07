The Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed Tuesday to incur up to $3.5 million on behalf of the G.B. Cooley Hospital Service District to build a new inpatient facility for patients 18 years of age and under.
According to Ben Pitts, chief executive officer at G.B. Cooley, the proposed new facility could accommodate about 40 beds and serve patients both with and without mental disabilities.
“It would be the only facility in Ouachita Parish for that age group and we’re excited about it,” Pitts said.
Pitts said the funds would be used to buy a building and renovate it for the new facility. A more defined plan would be ready within the next few weeks, he said.
“There’s certainly a need there,” said Police Jury President Shane Smiley. “That’s one area where there’s been a huge gap.”
According to Police Juror Larry Bratton, G.B. Cooley would pay off the bonded indebtedness over a 20-year term.
Meanwhile, Robert Gaines, director of the Policy Jury’s information technology department, requested pay raises and title changes for each employee in his department. The department has about six employees, according to Bratton.
Gaines said these changes were needed to make the department more competitive and not only draw new employees but keep current employees from leaving.
According to Smiley, the approval of the request would result in a pay increase of more than 30 percent for each employee.
“These are some pretty substantial amounts,” said Police Juror Jack Clampit.
Gaines replied, “But they’re also justified.”
Gaines said IT employees in West Monroe made more than the Police Jury’s IT employees.
“If they can do it across the river, surely my jurors are not telling me we can’t do it here,” Gaines said.
Smiley characterized the requested pay raises as aggressive but that police jurors could further discuss the matter during budget meetings.
The Police Jury agreed to table the issue until the budget meeting later this month.
On another front, the Police Jury heard an update from Bill Land, president of Land 3 Architect Inc. in Monroe, about upcoming renovations to the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s main branch.
The library has allotted up to $6 million to be used for the renovations, which are expected to take a year or more to complete, according to Land.
“If we want our patrons to have a better, richer experience, we’re going to have to align our programs with what their needs are,” Land said.
The proposed renovations include the addition of meeting rooms and study rooms, including one room that could hold up to 220 people.
Other additions include phone booths, a second elevator, home delivery service of books and other items, new tile floors and a media room which patrons can use for sound and video recording.
Land said the library likely would not be able to stay open during construction but that it was possible something could be worked out.
“We renovate schools all the time with kids in the building, so it is doable, we’ll just have to look into that,” Land said.
In other business, the Police Jury also voted to dedicate up to $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Monroe to purchase two mobile medical units.
The medical units could be dispatched to different parts of the city to bring medical care to those who cannot visit a medical facility.
“Having a medical unity that we can dispatch to particular location is certainly something great,” Bratton said.
“This isn’t something that only benefits Ouachita Parish, this also benefits VCOM for its students and their clinical time.”
