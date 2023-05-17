The Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed to pay the city of West Monroe some $46,000 to cover the city’s costs of replacing water filters at a municipally-operated water treatment plant.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Police Jury approved West Monroe’s request to be reimbursed for two change orders totaling $46,299.82.
The change orders were part of a project expanding the West Monroe Commercial Park’s water and sewer system. In June 2022, the Police Jury withdrew its $1-million pledge for the West Monroe Sports and Events Complex in light of federal regulations that prohibited the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for new construction projects. Instead, the Police Jury agreed to spend $591,920 in ARPA funds on the city’s commercial park water and sewer infrastructure.
According to Kevin Crosby, the parish consulting engineer, the Commercial Park expansion project has been completed, leaving $361,780.18 of the Police Jury’s pledge remaining.
“There is money still sitting in the balance for the city of West Monroe,” Crosby said.
Crosby recommended using the remaining funds to buy water filters for West Monroe’s water treatment plant. The proposed water filters would cost $399,487.50 in total, Crosby reported.
“It would be roughly $30,000 over what the difference is but our commitment would stop at the $1 million,” Crosby said.
The Police Jury unanimously voted to authorize Crosby and Tom Malmay of Malmay Disaster Management to determine whether the remaining ARPA funds could be used for buying the water filters. If the project qualified for ARPA funding, the matter would be brought before the Police Jury for final approval.
On another front, the Police Jury agreed to obtain engineering designs and estimates for replacing and expanding the West Ouachita Industrial Park’s water system.
During a Police Jury meeting earlier this month, Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit asked his fellow jurors to consider spending some $2 million in ARPA funding on the water system project.
On Monday, Police Juror Larry Bratton petitioned police jurors to use funds from the Industrial Park’s reserve fund instead of ARPA funding.
Although there was $400,000 reserved for sewer projects at the Industrial Park, it would not be wise to use the money in the park’s reserve fund at this time, said Parish Treasurer Brad Cammack.
“At the Industrial Park, you have no source of revenue,” Cammack said. “So, your only option would be to have some type of USDA funding if you’re going to have to improve the treatment plant. Without us having any other source of funding, you need to save that money.”
Clampit agreed with Cammack’s remarks, arguing it would be better to save the reserved money for when ARPA funding eventually runs out.
“Had this happened four years ago, we would be in a bad situation,” Clampit said. “We wouldn’t have had the money to fix this. Today, we have ARPA funding—we can fix this. Save that $400,000.”
