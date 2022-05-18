Members of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury could not agree earlier this week about whether to commit $500,000 to the construction of a new facility for the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum.
The children’s museum is currently located on Walnut Street in Monroe, along the Ouachita River. The new children’s museum is expected to be built in Forsythe Park, where the former R.D. Swayze Natatorium was located.
During the Police Jury’s regular meeting on Monday, Police Juror Larry Bratton asked police jurors to consider using federal funding allotted to the parish through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to cover the cost of the commitment.
“The Northeast Louisiana Children Museum has been in our area for 23 years now,” Bratton said.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley questioned why the Police Jury was asked to pledge funding to the project without having any other input on the relocation initiative.
“While I don’t disagree with our participation, I would like to see some interaction between the parish and some of the people asking for money,” Smiley said. “When I look at this list of people pushing this project, not one of our jurors is on this list.”
Police Juror Michael Thompson echoed agreement with Smiley.
Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit argued there was not enough information provided to justify the commitment of $500,000.
“We try to do business with people that are accountable to somebody,” Clampit said. “As elected officials we’re accountable. Nobody on that board is elected. They’re all appointed. That’s the only thing we’re saying if we’re going to give that $500,000.”
Bratton agreed to table the matter until the Police Jury’s next meeting.
During the discussion, Smiley reported knowledge of plans indicating the city of Monroe had an interest in the museum’s current building being razed.
Referring to the relocation of the children’s museum, Smiley said, “It’s not a bad project, and I am for the move and for the city of Monroe tearing that building down and using that river just like they want to, for an investment opportunity. I know that’s what they want to do, and that’s what the real move is about.”
Monroe City Council member Doug Harvey said the City Council had not discussed any purchases or projects involving the children’s museum.
“We haven’t been engaged in anything like that at this stage,” Harvey said.
According to Harvey, people had told him they wondered what would happen to the children’s museum property after the city bought the former Ouachita Candy Company buildings next door.
Last fall, the city bought the former Ouachita Candy Company property on Walnut Street. Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis plans to contract a private developer to turn the vacant Ouachita Candy Company buildings into a riverfront attraction in the downtown area. Monroe officials say the riverfront complex could host events, generate sales tax revenues, revive the downtown, and spark more economic development in the city.
Under a public-private partnership, a developer is expected to coordinate the development of the former Ouachita Candy Company property with a proposed extended stay hotel, areas for conference space, office space, 10 to 12 retail sites, restaurants, apartments, as well as an outdoor amphitheater.
Ellis told The Ouachita Citizen on Tuesday the owner of the children’s museum property had plans, though he would not specify.
When asked whether the city was negotiating the purchase of the property, Ellis said, “No, but we are in contact with the owner to coordinate efforts.”
The property is owned by Gulf Inland Corp, according to Ouachita Parish Tax Assessor records. Morris Mintz, with Gulf Inland Corp., was unavailable for comment.
Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, contributed to this report.
