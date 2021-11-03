The Ouachita Parish Police Jury’s expenditures exceeded income during the 2020 fiscal year, leaving the parish with a general fund deficit of some $149,900, a recent audit report shows.
Auditors reported no findings or any instances of non-compliance with state law during their review of the Police Jury’s finances.
Lori Woodard, with Woodard & Associates, a certified public accounting firm in Monroe, conducted the audit and presented the results on Tuesday at the Police Jury’s regular meeting.
According to the audit report, the Police Jury’s general fund, or operating fund, recorded some $10.3 million in revenues while expenditures reached some $10.1 million. After all transfers, the Police Jury realized a deficit of some $149,900.
In light of the deficit, the Police Jury’s general fund balance dropped to some $11.9 million.
“There were no material misstatements or significant deficiencies or instances of non-compliance,” Woodard said. “2020 was a difficult year for the parish between the pandemic and hurricane in addition to other natural disasters.”
The audit report indicated the general fund’s shortfall resulted from unexpected appropriations for public safety expenditures.
All other funds, such as those for the Ouachita Parish Fire Department and parish public works department, held steady or increased by several million thanks to higher property tax and sales tax collections.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley noted the 2020 fiscal year was the third year in a row where the Police Jury’s audit showed no findings.
“We’re very grateful to our department heads and Mr. (Brad) Cammack, our treasurer, to make sure we’re following protocol and being good stewards of the taxpayers’ money,” Smiley said. “To have a $119-million budget and no findings is good news.”
Police Juror Larry Bratton also thanked Cammack and the treasurer’s office for their work.
“We really appreciate you,” said Police Juror Lonnie Hudson, addressing parish department heads. “Thank you all for holding it down for the community.”
On another front, the Police Jury voted to remove a prohibition that restricted how the parish spent interest earned from the sale of Glenwood Regional Medical Center in 2007.
At that time, the Police Jury received a payment of some $3.7 million for the sale of the hospital and agreed not to spend the principal.
Spearheaded by the late Mack Calhoun, who served as police juror at the time of the sale, the Police Jury also voted to restrict spending of any interest earned: The money could be used only as matching funds for drainage improvement or litter abatement projects.
On Tuesday, the Police Jury deleted the requirement restricting expenditures to “matching funds” only, making the money available for covering the cost of small projects, according to Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel.
Smiley indicated he and other police jurors were contemplating spending the money to address litter and illegal dumping problems in the parish.
In other business, the Police Jury accepted a bid of $429,000 from West Monroe general contractor Amethyst Construction to repair Beulah Church Road.
Parish consulting engineer Kevin Crosby reported Amethyst Construction’s proposal was the lowest conforming bid.
Meanwhile, the Police Jury recognized Nicholas Aucoin for his five years of service with the parish’s information technology office.
“We certainly appreciate the service of Nick to our constituents and our parish,” Smiley said.
