OPPJ Aug. 15, 2022

THE OUACHITA Parish Police Jury this week accepted Horseshoe Construction’s bid of $875,710 to expand pipes in West Ouachita Sewer District No. 5. This project is part of a larger effort to provide more treated sewage to Graphic Packaging International to be used as process water. (Citizen photo by Loryn Kykendall)

The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted earlier this week to accept a bid of $875,710 to launch a pipe-bursting project in West Ouachita Sewer District 5.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.