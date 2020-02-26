Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Scotty Robinson was sworn in as the president of the Police Jury Association earlier this month during the group’s 96th Annual State Convention in Shreveport.
Bossier Parish Police Juror Glenn Benton handed over the gavel as the Police Jury Association’s president to Robinson.
Robinson thanked Benton for his service and expressed his interest in working with other association members.
“I am honored to represent Ouachita Parish and the Police Jury Association,” Robinson said. “I have always looked to the Executive Board members for guidance and look forward to working alongside them to move our parishes forward for the advancement of our state and our constituents.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards was the guest speaker at the convention during which he signed an executive order to help rural communities take on several challenges from clean water to high-speed internet.
“We are extremely excited that Governor Edwards chose our luncheon to sign the executive order creating this advisory council which is very important to local government,” said Guy Cormier, PJAL Executive Director.
“Rural communities are faced with unique challenges on a daily basis. We hope that the actions of this group will aid those parishes who are working hard every day to provide services to their citizens.”
Attendees visited with more than 90 interest groups related to the day-to-day operations of parish government at this year’s convention.
