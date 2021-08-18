The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted earlier this week to ask a local video bingo machine operator to appear at its next meeting to explain why it is delinquent on taxes owed from net wins on the machines.
During its regular meeting on Monday, the Police Jury authorized Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell to send a letter to LA Video Bingo LLC. The company’s license could be suspended or revoked.
“They have significantly underpaid payments,” said Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel. “They’re not following the methods spelled out in the ordinance for calculating the payments.”
According to parish ordinances, an electronic video bingo machine owner must remit 20 percent of the net win from each machine.
Jackie Clowers, of West Monroe, owns LA Video Bingo, according to the company’s electronic video bingo license. He declined to comment.
The Police Jury took up the matter after Police Juror Scotty Robinson said the company’s owner had objected to how parish ordinances calculated the tax owed to the parish.
“They say it’s difficult for them to gain a profit without some adjustments to the ordinance,” Robinson said. “I told them that was up to the pleasure of the jury.”
According to Mitchell, another electronic video bingo machine owner was able to make the correct payments.
Speaking of LA Video Bingo, Mitchell said, “They paid correctly at first.”
Police Juror Michael Thompson Sr. offered a possible defense for the company, referring to laws requiring video bingo machine operators to remit certain amounts of their winnings to charitable organizations.
“They are paying all these percentages to charities and other different entities, and then on top of that the percentage we ask them to pay us,” Thompson said. “That may be why they are late on paying us.”
According to Mitchell, LA Video Bingo’s promptness in paying was not an issue.
“They’re not late,” Mitchell said. “They pay very promptly. But they are subtracting the money to the charities before they calculate the money owed to the parish. We’ve been communicating with them since June that the calculation is wrong.”
The parish ordinance and tax calculation was copied from the city of Monroe’s ordinances to avoid a “bidding war” between video bingo machine owner-operators in the area, according to Mitchell.
On another front, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy paid a visit to the Police Jury to defend his vote on President Joe Biden’s $1-trillion infrastructure bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.