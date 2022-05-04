Ouachita Parish Police Juror Lonnie Hudson sought his colleagues’ support for spending some $600,000 rehabilitating a road with three homes in Charmingdale subdivision in southeastern Ouachita Parish earlier this week.
Hudson offered a motion to spend the money on Country Club Boulevard after hearing parish consulting engineer, Kevin Crosby, provide a cost estimate for the work during the Police Jury’s regular meeting on Monday.
Police Juror Michael Thompson Sr. seconded Hudson’s motion.
“You got the fire department, trucks, school buses coming through,” Hudson said. “My main concern is the safety of the people.”
“We don’t want nobody slipping and sliding around,” he added.
Crosby pointed out there were only three homes on the road.
In the past, before parish voters approved the East Side and West Side economic development districts, the Police Jury ranked its road projects by criteria such as the number of residents or average daily traffic. Police jurors are not bound by such criteria in determining where to spend the sales tax revenues from the economic development districts.
Crosby informed Hudson that his cost estimate of $600,000 might be too conservative.
“Let me get a little more in depth with the construction estimate,” Crosby said. “That road will probably have to undercut which would add to the cost.”
There are two other nearby roads that, if repaired, could cost more than $400,000 as well, according to Crosby.
“I would feel more comfortable getting you a more accurate cost estimate,” Crosby said.
“That’s fine. We’re going to do it the right way,” Hudson said.
Meanwhile, the Police Jury recognized several parish employees for their years of service, including Kimberlie Tumlison for five years of service with the Ouachita Parish Animal Control division; Jodi Wages for 15 years of service with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department; Tarquin Smart for 10 years of service with the Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center; Carolyn Thomas (15 years) and Brian Terry (20 years) for their service at the parish public works department; and Ashton Foust for five years of service in the parish treasurer’s office.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley thanked the parish employees for their years of service.
