The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted earlier this week to spend some $1.6 million of East Side Tax funds to replace a cross drain on Ticheli Road over Pine Bayou Canal.
The Police Jury previously approved the project but did not decide where the project’s funding would come from until earlier this week. At Monday’s meeting, the parish consulting engineer, Kevin Crosby, said Greater Ouachita Water Co. had agreed to commit $65,000 toward the project because some of the construction would need to include repairs to the company’s infrastructure.
Police jurors debated whether the rest of the project, which was expected to cost $1.632 million, should be paid for through the public works department or the East Side Tax fund.
“We’re going to take from a department that their total budget is less than $8 million, and we’re not going to take from a budget that at the end of this year is going to have an $8 million surplus?” asked Police Juror Jack Clampit. “Why aren’t we pulling money from this cash cow we have?”
Police Jury President Shane Smiley argued that constituents might question spending East Side tax funds on the drainage project.
“I don’t want this to become the cross-drain slush fund,” Smiley said. “That’s not what voters voted for.”
Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, said the project qualified for funding through the East Side Tax fund, according to the restrictions imposed by voters.
“That fund is dedicated to road and drainage projects,” Mitchell said. “The tension is going to be — Where do you draw the line?”
Police Juror Larry Bratton suggested that moving forward, the Police Jury needed to develop criteria for what kinds of projects qualified for East Side Tax funds.
Police Juror Michael Thompson said the project was worth the expenditure in spite of what voters’ responses might be.
“The community didn’t vote for it, but they also voted for us to make sure that we take care of their communities,” Thompson said.
The Police Jury voted unanimously to pay for the cross-drain replacement through the East Side Tax fund.
On another front, Brandon Gwin, a Monroe resident at 100 South Willow Bend, asked the Police Jury why Music Road was recently repaired when, according to Gwin, several surrounding roads showed more urgent need for repairs.
“There are roads a quarter mile from me that are undriveable,” Gwin said. “I feel like it should’ve been spent elsewhere.”
According to Crosby, the chip seal pavement laid on Music Road cost some $30,000. He said laying chip seal on Music Road was a cheaper project that would prolong the life of the road and keep it from needing major repairs for a long time.
Crosby said chip seal is an asphalt overlay which seals the cracks in the road and prevents water, ice and anything else from getting through the cracks to the base of the road, which could cause severe damage. He said the chip seal on Music Road could result in another eight to 10 years of use before more repairs were needed.
“A public body will never have enough money to rebuild all the roads they’ve got,” Crosby said. “The cost to rebuild a road is about $1.5 million. If that’s all you’re working on, you won’t ever dig out of that hole.”
Gwin asked when the gravel left over from the chip seal project would be removed from Music Road, to which John Tom Murray, director of public works, said it would be cleaned up within a week.
