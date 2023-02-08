The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted Monday to spend some $1.3 million improving Ed Edelen Road in Monroe.
Monroe residents came to the Police Jury in 2021, asking for improvements to Ed Edelen Road, including widening the road. According to parish consulting engineer Kevin Crosby, Amethyst Construction was the lowest responsive bidder and was awarded the project for $1,160,494.
The project was estimated to cost some $1.3 million. The Police Jury plans to pay for the project with revenues from the East Side Tax fund. Construction is expected to begin in March.
On another front, the Police Jury learned the state would set aside capital outlay funding for the parish project improving Cheniere Lake Area 31. The Police Jury voted earlier this year to dedicate $371,000 in matching funds toward the project.
“We should be able to get a lot closer to starting but there’s still a lot of documents that have to be turned in,” said Brad Cammack, the parish treasurer. “Construction, engineering—All of that has to be approved by them before you can bid.”
The project would add several park amenities at the Cheniere Lake park area, including the installation of handicapped restrooms, parking, piers and lighting.
Cammack said this was the third project for which the state had awarded capital outlay funding in the past 20 years.
“When I came here, nobody knew what capital outlay was,” Police Juror Jack Clampit said. “We just weren’t getting capital outlay as a parish. Two of the guys that have really helped us with capital outlay are Senator Jay Morris and Representative Foy Gadberry, and I really appreciate them for what they’ve done on behalf of Ouachita Parish.”
Meanwhile, Marion Zentner, a Monroe resident, asked the Police Jury to consider resolving a drainage issue that may have no easy solution.
Zentner said she owned an apartment complex with four units on East Westridge Drive in West Monroe. Her complex, she said, was situated at the bottom of a hill that easily flooded on both sides.
“When it rains, all the water comes into my fourplex,” Zentner said. She also mentioned a ravine behind the complex, which she said posed a danger to those living in the apartments.
“I’ve spent hundreds of dollars to backhoe, getting the mud out of there,” Zentner said. “It’s growing. It’s way past my property. I have children who live in the fourplex and I can’t build a fence to protect them because the fence will fall into the ravine.”
Zentner told the Police Jury this had been an issue since she took ownership of the property, which was 20 years ago.
“It’s better now than it’s been,” said Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel. “I’ve been here right at 20 years and not long after I came to work here was the first time I heard about it.”
Police Juror Scotty Robinson told Zentner the Police Jury had no funding source to make off-road drainage improvements.
“And that ditch is so long and so big, it’s just not economically feasible to go in there,” Robinson said.
Zentner asked whether tax dollars could ever be allocated toward projects like this.
“Taxpayer money goes to things that the voters voted to spend taxpayer money on and off-road drainage is not one of them,” Robinson said. “We legally can’t go spend the money there. There used to be a drainage tax back in the 1980s but it’s long gone—didn’t get renewed.”
