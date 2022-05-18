The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted earlier this week to spend some $776,000 in the southeastern end of the parish rehabilitating a road that has only two homes and a country club on it.
Parish officials defended the expenditure because of heavy traffic in the Charmingdale neighborhood.
The Police Jury committed sales tax revenues from the East Ouachita Economic Development District to repairs of Country Club Boulevard during its regular meeting on Monday night.
After the work is completed, the East Ouachita Economic Development District’s fund balance is expected to drop to some $900,000 by the end of the year.
“Country Club Boulevard is a road I don’t know the exact daily traffic count on, but it is one of the roads that has surfaced in our Road Program at the top of the list in terms of deterioration,” Police Jury President Shane Smiley told The Ouachita Citizen after the meeting.. “Due to the amount of funding and the location of that road in relation to other two roads that are currently facing both drainage and deterioration problems, our engineer would recommend that we take up the first part of that, which is the Country Club part, in hopes of being able to follow up with the additional roads that lead into it.”
Country Club Boulevard connects Charmingdale Drive North to Harmon Johnson Road.
“We currently do not have an adequate amount of funding that we could adequately take those two roads up,” said Smiley, referring to Charmingdale Drive and Glendale Drive. “One thing that is of importance is that Country Club Boulevard is one of the more heavily traveled roads that leads down Charmingdale and Glendale Drive. So even though you may only have a few houses there, you’re getting a lot of traffic off these residential roads into this one feeder road.”
According to Smiley, the parish’s consulting engineers would not have recommended spending that much money repairing a road unless the daily traffic count supported the need for the project.
“It’s pretty much flat land and the road is deteriorating, and then you have school buses and firetrucks. It’s pretty much the drainage issue where the water sitting on the road makes it deteriorate. We’re trying to get it repaired. That’s phase one,” said Police Juror Lonnie Hudson
According to Hudson, future projects could include work to Glendale Drive and Charmingdale Drive.
“They all run into one another,” Hudson said. “A lot of residents drive from that back end near these roads.”
On another front, the Police Jury entertained a complaint from Ronnie Marsh, with Pulpmill Services Inc., who claimed poor drainage impaired relocation of his business to land north of Interstate 20, east of Garrett Road.
Marsh referred to the Interstate 20 Economic Development Corp.’s board of directors’ work building a boulevard off of Garrett Road, through land owned by Monroe businessman Eddie Hakim.
“We kind of have been held hostage with this Hakim deal going on down the road. We have people coming to our shop from all over the country,” Marsh said. “When those people come here, they see the dilapidated road and the road that was torn up when the other project started which has been on standstill.”
According to Marsh, the standing water and damaged roads affected how people viewed his business.
“We had a conference in Monroe at my office with people from Atlanta, New York, Vancouver and Austria who all came to the shop for a conference on what we build,” he said.
“Three years later, when they came back to the shop, they were seeing the same things that were here before. It makes it hard for me to bring jobs here, and I’m sure it makes it hard for others too.”
“You’re not spending money on both ends of the road but not where the existing jobs are,” Marsh added.
The area of land encompasses the border of the city of Monroe’s corporate limits as well as unincorporated parts of the parish.
Smiley, the Police Jury’s president, said there was nothing the Police Jury could do to repair the road until drainage in that area was addressed.
“Anything we do before the drainage will be pulverized, and we’ll have to do it again,” Smiley said.
The Police Jury asked Kevin Crosby, the parish’s consulting engineer, to coordinate a meeting between the Police Jury with the I-20 board and Monroe officials to discuss how to improve drainage north of I-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.