OPSB announces summer feeding sites, times

The Ouachita Parish School Board is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children under 18 years of age without charge. Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at the sites and times as shown in the photo included with this article.
Parents may pick up meals without all their children in a car, but, they will be asked to complete form with information of who is receiving meals and provide contact information. See www.opsb.net .
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
