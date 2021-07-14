Citing the rising costs of building materials, Ouachita Parish School Board officials say the $42 million in bonds approved by voters last year was not enough to complete its project wish list and they need to take on another $20 million in debt for the work.
Last year, eastern Ouachita Parish voters overwhelmingly supported a ballot item authorizing the School Board to incur $42 million in bonded indebtedness for the East Ouachita School District for capital improvement projects within the district.
Without more money beyond the $42 million, the School Board cannot build the new Sterlington Middle School and other major projects on that capital improvement project list, board officials say.
“This is a complicated issue,” said School Board Vice President Greg Manley. “Based on the rising costs of construction and the list of projects we promised the voters, we decided it’s time for us to go back to the voters and ask for additional funds.”
During the School Board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, the School Board voted unanimously to reject a bid to build a new Sterlington Middle School off Keystone Road.
Don M. Barron Contractor Inc., a Farmerville construction company, submitted a bid of $27 million. That was the low bid after trimming away or “deducting” several aspects of the original project, which exceeded the project’s original budget of $18 million, according to parish schools’ project coordinator Kenneth Slusher.
Slusher explained the high costs of building materials such as lumber were likely responsible for the project coming in over budget. In 2015, the School Board sought bids to build the new East Ouachita Middle School to house 700 students on 55 acres for $18 million. The School Board used the East Ouachita Middle School project as the baseline for building a new Sterlington Middle School to house 600 students on 40 acres.
Sterlington Middle School’s burgeoning student population is exceeding the capacity of its current facility.
“If we wait, those prices aren’t expected to come down in six months, maybe not even in a year,” said Superintendent Don Coker.
Considering the current costs of materials, it could possibly cost $32 million to build a new middle school facility in Sterlington meeting the project’s original specifications, according to Slusher.
“It’s unfortunate we’re in this position at Sterlington Middle School, based on the projects that were bid,” Manley said. “We’ll be trying to sell [the idea of a new bond issue] to voters from now until election day.”
During its meeting on Tuesday, Manley read aloud an announcement that the School Board would take a vote on Aug. 10 at 12 p.m. about whether to call a special election on Nov. 13. At this time, the School Board anticipates holding the election and asking voters for permission to incur another $20 million in general obligation bonds.
“We need to seek voter input about what direction they want us to go,” Manley said.
The East Ouachita School District currently has some $121 million in outstanding debt. Any new general obligation bonds would raise that figure, though some old debts are expected to roll off in the coming years.
The School Board levies a 36-mill property tax in the East Ouachita School District.
“If passed, this $20-million bond proposal will not increase the property millage on the east side of the parish since we will have several bonds paid off in the near future along with the increase in property values on the east side,” Manley said. “The property tax will continue to remain at 36 mills.”
In the past, School Board officials have argued the issue of general obligation bonds does not represent a net increase in taxes on taxpayers, simply an extension of the original bond issue.
Though such debt propositions do not entail any increase to the property tax, the issue of general obligation bonds represents a new burden of debt on taxpayers. General obligation bonds are not backed by tax revenues but guaranteed through the governing entity’s authority to levy taxes. That means the governing entity can use any resources to repay the debt, even if that requires raising taxes to stave off creditors.
According to Manley, the School Board met with the local chambers of commerce this week to discuss the proposal. In Louisiana, the state Constitution’s Homestead Exemption protects homeowners from having to pay the full amount of property taxes due on their primary residence. Businesses in the state enjoy no such exemption.
The Monroe Chamber of Commerce has not yet fully considered the School Board’s proposal, according to Roy Heatherly, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer.
“We haven’t had a chance to really discuss it yet,” Heatherly told The Ouachita Citizen. “We do not have a position yet because we haven’t asked any questions or vetted it yet.”
The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce also has not yet reached a decision, according to an interview with this newspaper on Tuesday.
“We have not set a position on it yet,” said Lila Strode, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer. “The chamber supports the school system and is proud of the diligent work they have done in managing their finances and tackling projects, but we have not had time to discuss the School Board’s proposal.”
Manley said discussions with the School Board’s bond legal counsel—the New Orleans law firm Foley & Judell—indicated construction costs have escalated across the state and country, not only in Ouachita Parish.
Coker, the superintendent, noted the School Board would likely ask the voters for authority to incur up to $20 million in bonded indebtedness, though the board might ultimately decide against incurring the full amount if less money was needed.
Without additional funding, the other option is eliminating several capital improvement projects from the East Ouachita School District’s wish list, according to Manley.
“We did not feel this to be in the best interest of our students or school system,” Manley said. “We wanted the ultimate decision to be in the hands of our voters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.