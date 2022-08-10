OPSB Aug 9, 2022

THE OUACHITA Parish School Board has been pre-approved to use $2 million in ESSER funds to install air conditioning units in up to 200 school buses throughout the parish. (Citizen photo by Loryn Kykendall)

The Ouachita Parish School Board plans to spend $2 million in federal funding to install air conditioning units in 200 school buses.

