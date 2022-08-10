The Ouachita Parish School Board plans to spend $2 million in federal funding to install air conditioning units in 200 school buses.
The School Board discussed the matter during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Funds for the expenditure were set aside in the School Board’s budget, according to Clint Miller, director of information technology.
School Board member Harold McCoy suggested the expenditure might not be manageable over the long term.
“Are we taking into account that air conditioning is going to increase the cost of fuel?” McCoy said.
According to Regina Mekus, the School Board’s business director, the School Board’s expenditures increased by 103 percent during the past fiscal year.
Mekus indicated the School Board could still manage the expenditure because some costs would decrease in the upcoming year.
The installation of air conditioning is estimated to cost some $2,000 per bus, according to Waylon McCormick, the school system’s purchasing agent. The approval of $2 million in ESSER funds would allow for up to 200 buses to receive air conditioning.
School officials say it might take two years to install all air conditioners. McCormick said the project could be advertised for bids within the next 30 days.
On another front, Mekus informed the School Board the system ended the fiscal year with an operating surplus of $67,000 in their general fund.
“This is awesome,” Mekus said. “This takes everyone doing their job to keep us in line this way.”
School Board Vice President Greg Manley said the surplus came at a good time considering inflation.
“With the costs going up, it’s good to have a balance like this to fall back on in case we need it,” Manley said.
Mekus also said the School Board was set to end the fiscal year with a balance of $19.8 million in its West Ouachita Sales Tax fund, which she said is slightly higher than last year.
Meanwhile, Superintendent Don Coker announced the creation of a policy review committee. The committee is expected to hold meetings that are open to the public just like the School Board.
The committee’s members would include School Board members Harold McCoy and Shere May as well as Ouachita Parish High Principal Charles Wright, Woodlawn Elementary teacher Jane Biggs, West Ridge Middle School Principal Jennifer Nichols, Parish Title I Supervisor Jennifer Nugent, and two parent representatives.
“Our hope is that we will be able to get back to the board members any recommendations, changes or what have you that come from the policy review committee prior to the next School Board meeting,” Coker said.
Kaitlin Ross, parent of a Ouachita Parish student, asked the School Board how the members of the committee were selected.
The members were chosen based on recommendations by School Board President Jerry Hicks, according to Coker. Ross said she had an issue with Biggs being appointed to the committee because of an incident with her son last year.
“Mrs. Biggs locked him in a room,” Ross said. “So I don’t feel like she would be a great person for that.”
Ross said she was told by school employees that nothing could be done about the situation.
“We check and we vet everybody out,” Coker said.
In other business, Coker also announced that all Ouachita Parish school employees are expected to receive a one-time recruitment and retention payment of $2,000 in October, which will come from ESSER funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.