Ouachita Parish sheriffs deputies arrested a Mississippi man on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm after he allegedly pointed a gun at a family while driving.
Deputies responded to reports of a road rage incident at Pilot Truck Stop on Well Road in West Monroe.
One victim claimed the incident occurred when he and the other victim pulled onto Interstate 20 from the on ramp heading east.
“(Redacted advised an eighteen-wheeler was driving slow in the outer lane so he switched to the inner (left) lane,” stated the June 11 arrest report. “(Redacted) advised a black Sedan driving at a high rate of speed nearly drove into his vehicle, and proceeded to switch to the out lane (right), roll down his window and point a handheld firearm toward (Redacted) and their direction.”
The victim stated Euseph Darius Bobby Stewart, 23, of 527 Witsell Road, Jackson, Mississippi, drove off quickly. The second victim corroborated this testimony.
“(Redacted) described the suspect as a young black male wearing a black bandana around his neck, and described the firearm as a black pistol with an attachment underneath the barrel,” stated the arrest report.
Deputies located Stewart’s vehicle based on the victims’ description.
During questioning, Stewart denied being involved in the incident but provided deputies with a firearm which matched the victims’ description. One victim identified Stewart as the person who pointed a gun toward he and the other victim.
Stewart was arrested and taken to Ouachita Correctional Center. While en-route to OCC, Stewart admitted to having road rage and rolling down his window but denied point a gun a the victims.
“Euseph claimed the complainant were racially profiling him because he a young black male and advised they assumed he had a gun with an attachment,” stated the arrest report. “Euseph stated he resides in Mississippi and was traveling from Texas via-I-20.”
