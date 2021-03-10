Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a person in the canal on Dunn Drive in Monroe last week.
Deputies found a deceased male subject in the canal.
An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway; however there is no indication of foul play at this time.
The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time pending positive identification and notification of family. Autopsy results are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.