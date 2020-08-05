Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies is currently investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Lilac Street in West Monroe.
Incident was reported to authorities at 9:06 p.m. on July 29.
Two victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victims were identified as Willie George and Jamar Warren, each of West Monroe.
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office declined to release any further details at this time.
It is an active investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.