Deputy Shane Harvey, a 14-year veteran of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Harvey began his career at the Ouachita Correctional Center, later serving in both the Patrol Division and Truancy. He was currently assigned to the Court Support Division. He was very dedicated to serving the residents of our parish and was very well respected by everyone that worked with him.
The Sherriff’s Office thanked everyone for their prayers and support for his family during the past several months.
Funeral Services will be held at Christ Church in West Monroe Saturday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2019 at the church.
