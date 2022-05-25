The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office recently recovered the body of Adarion James Holiday, of Monroe, who had drowned in the Ouachita River at the Paririon Recreation area last Saturday.

Deputies responded to the reported drowning in the river on May 21 around 5 p.m.

Deputies and state Department of Wildlife agents were unable to find him until the next day.

Autopsy results are pending.

