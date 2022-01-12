The funeral service for Lt. Michael Swallow will be 10 a.m. Thursday (today), Jan. 13, 2022 at North Monroe Baptist Church, 210 Finks Hideaway Road in Monroe. Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at North Monroe Baptist.
Swallow began his career at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office as a Reserve Deputy in 1993.
He later joined the Department as a full-time Deputy Sheriff in 1996 at the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center. He served both the Corrections and Patrol Divisions until transferring to the Identification Division, which included forensics, the scientific techniques used in the detection of crime.
“I would like to thank everyone for your prayers and ask that you continue to keep his family, his fellow Deputies and friends in your prayers during this time as we mourn our loss” said Sheriff Jay Russell.
“Lt. Swallow was a great friend to all and an exemplary Law Enforcement Officer. Mike was instrumental in bringing forensics and identification technology to OPSO, which has directly led to the identification and prosecution of many criminals. He certainly left his mark here and OPSO is a better place because of Lt. Mike Swallow” said Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw.
The full obituary on Lt. Swallow is on Page 8A of this week’s Ouachita Citizen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.