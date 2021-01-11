Ouachita Parish
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office did not report any major weather related incidents Sunday night or early Monday morning after a severe storm brought rain and snow to the area.
Parish roads remain open, though motorists are still encouraged to avoid bridges and certain roads where areas of ice may still be.
Several overpasses and entrance/exit ramps are closed in both cities, according to the Sheriff's Office.
"We do not have any reports of power outages and only a couple of downed trees on roadways so far, of which they are being cleared as of this writing," said Glenn Springfield, the sheriff's spokesman.
Monroe
The city of Monroe closed its offices Monday in light of the inclement weather
Due to the weather and road conditions, Monroe City Transit will delay service for today, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, until 10:00 a.m. this morning.
Library
All branches of the Ouachita Parish Public Library will close Monday, January 11 due to inclement weather. If conditions permit, regular hours will resume Tuesday, January 12. Most e-services are available 24/7, even when Library buildings are closed.
ULM
The University of Louisiana Monroe will move to virtual operations Monday, Jan. 11 and Tuesday, Jan. 12, due to winter weather.
All face-to-face and hybrid/hyflex courses will meet virtually Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 11-12 and will resume normally on Wednesday, Jan 13. Online courses will continue as scheduled.
All employees will work virtually Monday and Tuesday. Essential personnel may be needed on campus. Contact your immediate supervisor to determine your essential employee status.
Schulze Dining Hall will be open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Retail dining (SUB and Starbucks) will be closed.
All offices will open, and classes resume regular hours at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.
