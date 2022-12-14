Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested three suspects last week who allegedly stole packages from the front porches of homes in West Monroe.
According to Glenn Springfield with Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the purchase of gifts during the holiday season led to the recent spike in package thefts. However, he said such thefts began to increase before the holidays.
“Over the past couple of years, these types of thefts have become more popular as more and more shopping is being done online,” Springfield said. “Delivered, unattended packages are easy targets, and criminals have learned this.”
The thefts last week included two cases with three suspects. On Pankey Road, a package was allegedly stolen from a front porch by Austin Adams, 24, of 119 Wilderness Trail, Oak Grove, and Courtney McCurdy, 28, homeless. Deputies reported watching video surveillance footage which showed Adams taking the package and McCurdy driving the vehicle away. During questioning, both suspects admitted they were involved in the incident. Both were booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for theft.
The other incident involved suspect Thomas Davidson, 44, of 1602 Bailey St., West Monroe, who allegedly took packages from a house on Mila Drive and was also seen on video surveillance footage. Davidson was found to have several active warrants for carport package thefts and was booked at OCC on three counts of theft.
Kathy Blakeney, a West Monroe resident, told The Ouachita Citizen she was the victim of one of the thefts last week. Blakeney said her security system notified her that a package was delivered at 11:46 a.m. By 12:30 p.m., the package was gone.
“I was on my way home when my doorbell camera went off,” Blakeney said. “I saw a Jeep Liberty pulling out of my drive when I was close to my house. I checked to see if my package was at my door. It wasn’t, so I pulled up the doorbell video and it showed the guy taking the package.”
Blakeney said she sent the video surveillance footage to deputies, allowing them to identify and locate the suspect.
The Sheriff’s Office notified parish residents of the need to track online purchases and secure those items as soon as they were delivered. Leaving packages lying on the porch was a risk, the Sheriff’s Office warned.
“Consider a neighbor that might be home during the day or someone in the family that can make sure to secure the item so it is not left unattended and visible from the street,” Springfield said. “Thieves often follow the delivery trucks, then pick up items left at residence soon after the delivery is made, so timing can be critical.”
According to Springfield, if a victim does not have video surveillance cameras, recovery of stolen items is less likely but still possible.
“Even if they do not have security systems, anyone that experiences theft of delivered items should contact law enforcement and report the theft,” Springfield said. “In neighborhoods, there is a good chance one person or more will have cameras and should we be able to identify and make an arrest in that case, we often recover other stolen items that are unaccounted for.”
