Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Alvin Sharp says he plans to issue a ruling on Wednesday determining whether local businessman Don Nance may be a candidate in West Monroe's mayoral race.
Last week, Michael Sellar filed a lawsuit challenging Nance's candidacy, arguing that public records indicated Nance had not lived inside the city for at least a year or claimed homestead exemption for a residence inside the city's corporate limits.
"We're in no hurry," said Sharp late Sunday evening after accepting evidence from each party in the lawsuit.
Parties are expected to file briefs with the court by midnight on Tuesday. Sharp said he would issue a ruling some time on Wednesday.
As previously reported by The Ouachita Citizen, the city of West Monroe’s charter requires that the mayor be a “qualified elector of the city” and “shall have been a resident of the city for one (1) year.”
Nance and his wife claimed homestead exemption—a property tax exemption denoting primary residence—for a property they own at 103 Love Street, outside the city of West Monroe’s corporate limits. When he qualified, Nance listed 2510 North 10th Street in West Monroe as his primary residence.
After the hearing on Sunday evening, Nance refused to speak with The Ouachita Citizen. He thanked his friends and supporters for spending time at the courthouse over the weekend with him.
Sellar's lawsuit claimed other records from the West Ouachita Sewerage District No. 5, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office, and the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court made it clear that Nance's Love Street house was his primary residence.
Monroe attorney Todd Newman, who represents Sellar, told The Ouachita Citizen he and his client felt comfortable with the case thus far.
According to Newman, state law required that a candidate list the property where they claimed homestead exemption as their primary residence.
"There's been new case law in recent years that led to a candidate being disqualified in a case just like this, and we think that will be the result here," Newman said.
According to Sellar's lawsuit, Nance and his wife acquired the North 10th Street home in August 2020 but did not use the house as a residence (securing water services or acquiring a garbage can) for several months.
According to the lawsuit, Nance changed the address of his voter registration from 103 Love Street to 2510 North 10th Street about six months before qualifying.
When a person changes their voter registration address, they are required to only input the address where they claim homestead exemption.
