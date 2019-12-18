Origin Bancorp Inc. recently announced the appointment of Stacey Goff to the Boards of Directors of Origin and Origin Bank, in each case, effective Jan. 1, 2020.
Goff currently serves as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer for CenturyLink Inc. where he is responsible for CenturyLink’s legal, corporate strategy, business development, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, internal and external communications and public policy functions.
He has played a key role in negotiating and closing numerous acquisitions and dispositions that CenturyLink has completed during the past 20 years. Goff also directs the negotiation of CenturyLink’s complex agreements and large dispute resolutions with third parties and takes the lead in all aspects of CenturyLink’s legal affairs, including support for business units, corporate functions, board and shareholder-related legal matters, litigation, intellectual property and regulatory matters, strategic planning and the development and advocacy of CenturyLink’s regulatory and legislative policies at the federal, state and local levels.
“We are very pleased to have Stacey Goff join our board of directors,” said Drake Mills, Chairman, President and CEO of Origin.
“Stacey’s depth of knowledge and corporate expertise is extensive and impressive. His decades of experience with the complexity of publicly traded companies provide him with a perspective that will be a significant asset to Origin, and I look forward to the expert advice and counsel he will bring as a member of our board.”
Goff holds a Bachelor’s Degree in business from Mississippi State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.